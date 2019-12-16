{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- As the Iowa football team works toward its Holiday Bowl match-up against USC, it seems to Coach Kirk Ferentz like something is missing.

That something?

Time.

With final exams running through Friday and kickoff in San Diego just one week later on Dec. 27, the Hawkeyes find themselves in a race against time with a condensed postseason practice schedule.

“This has been an unusual preparation. Everything we’ve done in the past, threw that out and started from scratch,’’ Ferentz said Monday, referencing the unusual calendar situation.

“It’s the exact opposite of the time when we played Southern Cal in the (2003) Orange Bowl. We had about 12 weeks to get ready for that one and that was probably worse, quite frankly, because you really get screwed up that way.’’

Instead, Iowa will be on a fast track as it works toward its final challenge of the 2019 season.

A fall semester academic calendar that ran one week later than the one Iowa dealt with a year ago and a bowl game scheduled six days earlier than the Outback Bowl the Hawkeyes played in last season have put the squeeze on Iowa’s schedule.

“This is not a week of preparation for us, a clean week,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re just trying to get in an hour here, an hour there."

On the road until late last week finalizing a 22-player recruiting class Iowa anticipates signing Wednesday, coaches are just beginning to break down tape of the Trojans’ 8-4 season, dissecting the nuances of the team the Hawkeyes face next week.

Late Friday afternoon, Iowa players will turn their attention on the practice field to USC for the first time, and the Hawkeyes’ energies will be centered on the Trojans from that point forward.

“Bottom line is we’re going to have to do a great job of utilizing what time we do have,’’ Ferentz said. “When we’re practicing, as limited as it may be, we have to be on spot with our practice and preparation so we can go out and play our best.’’

Ferentz believes this year’s team is mature enough to deal with it all.

Fifth-year seniors are part of a group that has won 46 games, matching the most over that span in Iowa history.

“Our guys can be proud of the way they’ve competed and prepared and how they have done that on a regular basis,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve done a great job of meeting that challenge and they have another big one coming up.’’

The team is scheduled to leave for San Diego on Saturday and will arrive on the West Coast already into a regular game-week routine.

“We’ve put a plan together. Hopefully, it will bear some fruit,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll see what all happens.’’

To put it together, there were some sacrifices.

Developmental time has not been as much of a priority as it has been in previous years.

A year ago this week – during essentially on open week of practices between the end of finals and the start of game-week preparation for the Outback Bowl match-up with Mississippi State – Tyler Linderbaum experimented with a move from the defensive line to the center position where he now starts as a redshirt freshmen.

Other younger players benefitted from additional practice reps, as well.

Those opportunities have been reduced or eliminated as part of bowl preparations this year.

“That’s the disappointing thing because we are a developmental program and this time has been a big part of it, for sure,’’ Ferentz said. “Whatever it may be, those calendar hours, we just can’t make them up. We’ll have to do a better job with it in the spring. That’s just the way it goes.’’

SMITH PROGRESSING: Wide receiver Brandon Smith practiced Saturday and Monday, continuing to make slow progress in his return from an ankle injury suffered during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue.

“I’m not going to say he’s ready to go, but he is working back and that’s encouraging,’’ Ferentz said.

NFL FEEDBACK: The only Hawkeyes who are seeking feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board are the three who have announced that they had done so -- defensive end A.J. Epenesa, defensive back Geno Stone and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

“As far as I know, that’s it,’’ Ferentz said.

TICKETS REMAIN: Iowa has fewer than 900 tickets remaining from its 6,000-ticket allotment for the Holiday Bowl.

All premium seats in the allotment have been sold, leaving upper deck tickets still available through Iowa.

