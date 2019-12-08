IOWA CITY — Already two practices into bowl preparations, several Iowa football players are currently concentrating on short-term objectives and will wait to think about long-term goals.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Holiday Bowl, facing Southern Cal in a Dec. 27 game at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.
The appearance will be Iowa’s fourth in the Holiday Bowl, but its first since playing BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.
It’s a matchup against a Pac-12 team that has the attention of Hawkeye players, including several who are contemplating leaving early to enter the NFL Draft but expect to be on the field for the 7 p.m. matchup against the Trojans.
“To me, it doesn’t seem right to walk away right now and bail on my teammates like that,’’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and safety Geno Stone said Sunday they have filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory Board, seeking input on where they might be selected if they opted to forego their final year of eligibility and enter the draft.
All three said they have not reached a decision about their future beyond knowing that they’ll be on the practice field this week as Iowa works toward its 17th bowl appearance in the last 19 years.
“It’s an earlier bowl, so the turnaround is shorter and the game will be here before we know it,’’ Epenesa said. “There will be time to think about all that later. I’ll see how I grade out, what kind of feedback I get. Right now, there is another game to get ready to play.’’
That tops Stone’s priorities as well.
“I’m not going to think much about it until after the bowl,’’ Stone said. “We’re still working to try to get to 10 wins this season. That’s where my thoughts are.’’
Wirfs, named last week as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, said this year’s team has been focused on that objective for a month now.
“Our season isn’t over yet and I’m committed to putting everything I have into it. I think we all are,’’ Wirfs said. “The next step – I really have no idea right now. I’m anxious to go to California and to play a good team. When you think of teams with great traditions, USC is always on that list.’’
Senior Nate Stanley, who has quarterbacked Iowa to bowl wins over Boston College and Mississippi State the past two years, welcomes the Holiday Bowl assignment for another reason.
“We haven’t played against a Pac-12 school since I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to that,’’ Stanley said. “It will be another good challenge for us, a good test.’’
Like Iowa, USC enters the game on a three-game win streak. The Trojans have a win over Utah as well as losses to BYU, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon on their 8-4 resume.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, filling in for coach Kirk Ferentz at Sunday’s news conference to allow the Hawkeye coach to watch his son James play in an NFL game for New England, said the shorter-than-usual turnaround has created a sense of urgency as Iowa begins bowl preparations.
“Right now, the focus is on Iowa versus Iowa and working with the guys to get better. That’s how we normally start off,’’ Parker said. “About 10 days out, we’ll begin to turn our attention to the opponent. It’s good to be back out on the field.’’
Iowa will practice in Iowa City before leaving for San Diego on Dec. 21, one day after fall semester final exams end.
TICKETS AVAILABLE: Iowa is now accepting orders for Holiday Bowl tickets from its allotment.
Tickets can be ordered online at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral now or by calling the Iowa athletic ticket office at (800) 424-2957 on weekdays between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Orders will be filled based on current priority point totals and there are no limits on the number of tickets that can be ordered. The priority point deadline for orders is 5 p.m. on Friday.
