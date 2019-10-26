IOWA CITY – Before leaving Kinnick Stadium with a 14-10 victory a year ago, Northwestern celebrated winning the Big Ten West Division title with its victory over Iowa.
The Hawkeyes remember the scene.
“They earned it,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley recalled this week.
He joins teammates in being more concerned about turning around a longer-term trend when Iowa visits Ryan Field at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to catch these guys recently,’’ linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That’s been the goal this week, to come out and try to change that and get something going our way against them for the next couple of years, starting this year.’’
The Wildcats have had Iowa’s number in recent seasons, winning six of the last 10 games between the programs including the last three match-ups by a combined 18 points.
In the past two, neither team has scored 20 points. And two years ago, it took overtime for Northwestern to get to a game-winning 17 points.
“Their defense has made it really tough the past couple times we’ve played them,’’ Stanley said. “We know what to expect from them. It’s just a hard, physical match-up that makes it tough to move the ball.’’
No matter who the opponent has been, Northwestern has found it a challenge to move the ball this season.
The Wildcats are averaging just 12.5 points per game and have topped 10 points only twice on their way to a 1-5 record this season.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Wildcats’ longest since 2013, and many of the problems have been centered around turnovers and the inability to find any sort of rhythm on offense.
Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson started under center in Northwestern’s first four games and junior Aidan Smith has started the last two including last week’s 52-3 loss to Ohio State.
Both share the top line on the depth chart this week as the Wildcats look for a way to jumpstart a passing attack which has completed just 47 percent of its 183 passes and has counted 10 interceptions among the 14 turnovers it has lost this season.
As much as anything, the turnovers have given Northwestern and uncharacteristic look at the midpoint of its schedule.
That prompted Fitzgerald to publicly hit the restart button on his team’s season earlier this week.
“It’s the three magic buttons of getting things fixed but they all have to be pressed at the same time – control, alt, delete,’’ Fitzgerald said. “You know what that does? It restarts it. That’s what we’ve talked about.’’
Iowa is searching to make offensive strides as well.
The Hawkeyes topped the 100-yard rushing mark as a team for the first time in three games in last week’s 26-20 win over Purdue, using carries of 21 and 14 yards by Mekhi Sargent on a game-deciding drive to get beyond that barrier.
Sargent made the first start of his Hawkeye career a year ago against the Wildcats and finished with 27 yards on 10 carries as part of an Iowa rushing effort which was limited to 64 yards by Northwestern.
“It was a tough game, not much to remember from a first start,’’ Sargent said. “They made it an ugly game. That’s the way they play.’’
Sargent doesn’t anticipate that the yards will come any easier this time around.
“But, when there is a chance to pick up a few yards, we’ve got to make the most of those opportunities,’’ Sargent said. “I feel like we made a little progress last week, but we’ve got to get better.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects that to remain a challenge against the Wildcats, who don’t look a whole lot different to him compared to the Northwestern teams the Hawkeyes have toiled against the past three seasons.
A 24-15 loss to Wisconsin provides an example of what Iowa could be in for.
The Wildcats held the Badgers more than 200 yards below their season offensive yardage average, limiting Wisconsin to season-low totals of 130 rushing yards and 243 total yards.
“They play hard. They show up every week and they don’t give anything easy or cheap defensively,’’ Ferentz said. “You have to earn every little bit that you get and that’s hard to do offensively, trying to sustain drives against a team like that.’’
That is where Iowa’s work begins.
“We need to take that next step and finish drives,’’ Stanley said. “Instead of a field goal, when we get into the red zone we need to come away with six.’’
