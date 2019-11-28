IOWA CITY – Back on the field for the final games of his college football career, Kristian Welch takes nothing for granted.
The Iowa middle linebacker enters Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Nebraska playing some of the best football of his career.
After missing three games of his senior season because of a neck stinger suffered during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game against Penn State on Oct. 12, Welch has seemingly been making up for lost time with his work against Minnesota and Illinois the past two weeks.
Welch finished with a game-high 11 tackles, a sack and a pass break-up as Iowa ended the Golden Gophers’ hopes for an unbeaten season.
He followed that effort up with a career-high 12 tackles, his third sack of the season and forced a fumble to lead 19th-ranked Iowa’s defensive effort in last weekend’s 19-10 victory that ended a four-game win streak by the Fighting Illini.
In those games, Welch has been the anchor of a defense which has given the Hawkeyes a chance to win on a weekly basis.
Iowa has held eight of its 11 opponents to their lowest scoring totals of the season.
The Hawkeyes’ defensive scoring average of 12.2 points per game is not only the lowest of the Kirk Ferentz era, a standard of 13.0 set in 2008, but the lowest by any Iowa team since 1959 when the Hawkeyes allowed 11.1 points per game.
Welch leads that effort, recording a team-leading 70 tackles despite playing in just eight games during the Hawkeyes’ 8-3 start to the season.
But, he insists this isn’t about him.
“I’m fighting for the guy next to me,’’ Welch said.
It’s that kind of mindset that coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates as he watches this year’s Iowa defense work.
“The first thing that always jumps out at me about it is that it has been more of a team effort,’’ Ferentz said. “We don’t have just one dominant guy playing and we’ve had a lot of moving parts with Kristian and others being out. I think that’s a great thing, these guys working together, working hard.’’
That’s the only game Welch knows.
He grew up in tiny Iola, Wisconsin, population 1,301, a central Wisconsin town Welch says “has four streets and like five taverns.’’
It also has a high school football program where hard work and team play were at the core of its being as Welch learned the game.
He credits his coach at Iola-Scandinavia High School, Scott Erickson, with helping instill those values in the fabric of his game.
“We had 52 in my graduating class and 240 in the entire high school. My time there shaped me as a person and as a football player,’’ Welch said.
“The culture there and the culture at Iowa are a lot like, how hard we work and how hard we prepare. The way the program here is built under coach Ferentz, that attracted me to Iowa.’’
That feeling was mutual.
Ferentz remembers Welch attending an Iowa practice with his father when he was being recruited by the Hawkeyes.
“There was something about the way he looked. He looked like a football player to me,’’ Ferentz said. “He ends up coming here, he’s done a good job, but this is the year where it’s really started to click for him. … Then, he gets hurt. How disappointing is that, but for him to finish these last two games in Kinnick, these will be great memories for him and he’s still got two to go.’’
A return to action has meant plenty for a player whose journey to middle linebacker at Iowa has been filled with numerous twists and turns.
Lightly recruited, Welch was recruited by Iowa for his athletic ability, seen as a possible linebacker or tight end before he arrived on campus.
He began his career at outside linebacker and found a home inside two years ago as a sophomore.
Welch is expected to make the 15th start of his college career against the Cornhuskers, savoring every snap.
“It meant everything to me to be able to get back out there,’’ Welch said. “The trainers were probably annoyed with me with how much I was in there. They were like, ‘You do have to rest sometime,’ and I was like, ‘Whatever gets me back.’ It was a tough injury. With stingers, you never know how long it will take.’’
One thing Welch was certain of was how much he would put into it once he returned to the field.
“I just kept fighting to do the best for the team,’’ he said. “Injuries, you can’t control everything, but good things will eventually happen.’’
And getting Welch back on the field has been a good thing for the Hawkeyes.
“He’s a leader and getting him back out there has been big for us the last couple weeks,’’ defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “He’s a guy that makes a difference for us.’’
Welch counts on that.
“I only have a few games left. I want to make them as good as they can be,’’ he said. “I want to help this defense be as good as it can be. That’s what matters, being out there together, doing what we do.’’
