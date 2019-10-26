EVANSTON, Ill. -- Tyrone Tracy Jr. provided the spark and tight ends Sam LaPorta and Shaun Beyer brought a little electricity to the Iowa passing attack Saturday.
Playing for the first time without receptions leader Brandon Smith and with starting tight end Nate Wieting sidelined by a strain suffered on the practice field Wednesday, the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ passing game needed a jolt against Northwestern.
Tracy, LaPorta and Beyer provided it, making the most of their opportunities during Iowa’s 20-0 victory at Ryan Field.
“When you get a chance, you want to cash in and make the most of it,’’ Tracy said. “It’s what you work for all week in practice, to be ready to go when it’s your time.’’
Tracy’s time came early.
On Iowa’s second possession of the game and facing a third-and-10 situation at midfield, quarterback Nate Stanley delivered a strike over the middle that Tracy took 50 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s been doing a good job for us all year. He’s really detailed in the way he runs his routes, very consistent,’’ Stanley said. “He’s showed that since the start of the season. He has our trust.’’
Stanley completed just 12 of 26 passes against the Wildcats, but spread the ball around to seven receivers.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette led Iowa with three receptions, while Tracy followed his 50-yard reception with a second that covered 38 yards and moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 19-yard line to set up a 28-yard field goal by Keith Duncan just over five minutes into the fourth quarter.
“That’s Tyrone,’’ Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He was a good athlete in high school, a tremendous young person, great family. The only thing we didn’t know was whether he would be a running back or a receiver. He’s learned to play football and he showed that today.’’
Iowa frequently opted for two tight end sets against Northwestern and LaPorta, a 6-foot-4, 242-pound true freshman, and Beyer combined for three receptions.
LaPorta, who had a 34-yard catch overturned by a video review in the first quarter, caught a ball for a 41-yard gain in the second quarter as part of a two-catch, 43-yard effort.
Beyer gained 11 yards on a fourth-and-eight play on a touchdown drive on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive of the second half.
Running back Tyler Goodson joined Tracy and LaPorta with a pair of receptions.
“Guys stepped up and made plays,’’ Stanley said. “When somebody is out, you need for somebody to step up and help out and those guys, they all did that. They all prepare hard and they went out and competed. That’s what it takes for a team to have success.’’
