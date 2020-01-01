TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With the clock winding down on a dominating performance in the Outback Bowl, Minnesota fans broke into a chant of “Row The Boat, Row The Boat, Row The Boat.”
The never-give-up mantra coach P.J. Fleck used to help change the culture of Golden Gophers football continues to inspire a program determined to recapture its glory days.
“We challenged every one of our players, you want to be a blue blood you’ve got to beat the blue bloods,” Fleck said Wednesday after No. 16 Minnesota beat No. 9 Auburn 31-24 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.
“We used to be a blue blood back in the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s,” Fleck added. “We’ve talked about the word of the year is restore. We want to restore that tradition.”
Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become the Gophers’ career receiving leader and Minnesota outrushed the Tigers 215 yards to 56 while dominating time of possession to limit Auburn’s ability to keep pace.
“We didn’t overlook them. I think our guys were ready to play. I think our guys played hard but they made the plays, we didn’t.,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
“The second half, it was really a dog fight. Back and forth,” Malzahn added. “The bottom line is they made plays. They made the plays to win the game when the game was on the line.”
Johnson broke Eric Decker’s school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers (11-2) up 24-17 at halftime.
The senior’s 73-yard catch-and-run put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.
Tanner Morgan completed 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards, one interception and both of the TDs to Johnson, who finished with 3,305 receiving yards and 33 TD catches in his career.
Citrus Bowl
ALABAMA 35, MICHIGAN 16: Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Jones connected with Jeudy for an 85-yard score on Alabama’s first snap, DeVonta Smith and Miller Forristall added touchdown grabs in the second half for the Crimson Tide (11-2), which trailed 16-14 at the break. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama.
Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards.
Rose Bowl
OREGON 28, WISCONSIN 27: Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.
Brady Breeze returned a fumble 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks (12-2). Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game.
Oregon held on to cap its Pac-12 championship season with its 12th win in 13 games.
Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4). They lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.
Sugar Bowl
GEORGIA 26, BAYLOR 14: George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7, was sidelined again in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two Georgia defenders along the sideline.
While Georgia’s Travon Walker was penalized for a late hit, giving the Bears a first down, the drive stalled on a sack of backup QB Jacob Zeno on fourth down with about five minutes to go and Baylor trailing by 12.
Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for Georgia (12-2).
Georgia was without about a dozen regulars, including three starting offensive linemen. Some players were hurt while others sat out to preserve their health for the NFL draft.
Meet the UNI football recruits
Jace Andregg
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 196 pounds
Solon
Andregg was a jack-of-all trades for the Spartans who finished 12-1. He rushed 51 times for 250 yards and nine scores, and he caught 58 passes for 688 yards and nine more scores. Andregg led Solon with 108 points, while on defense he recorded 39.5 tackles.
Isaiah Green
Safety/Defensive end
6-foot-1, 240 pounds
St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Technical)
UNI won out over the likes of Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. A season ago, Green had 47 tackles, 10 for loss, while catching two touchdown passes as a tight end.
Cade Moore
Defensive end
6-foot-6, 235 pounds
Centerville
Moore has been described as having a large frame and a big motor. He totaled 29 ½ tackles this year for the Big Red, and has also been recruited as a long snapper. He projects as a defensive end, but could also switch over to play offensive line.
Wes Hine
Offensive line
6-foot-6, 275 pounds
Kingfisher, Okla
Hine is another linemen projected to play guard in college. He committed to the Panthers back on June 25. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech.
Cannon Butler
Defensive end
6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Waterloo Columbus
Butler recorded 19 tackles for loss, including four sacks for the Sailors, who finished 8-2. Offensively, he recorded 16 receptions for 257 yards and two scores playing tight end.
Hayden Amos
Offensive line
6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Carlisle
Amos was one of the primary reasons Carlisle rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Amos also recorded 36 ½ tackles on defense, including seven tackles for loss.
Ben Belken
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Eldridge (North Scott)
Belken recorded 33 tackles for the Lancers, who finished the season 9-2. He had seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also caught 10 passes for 134 yards a touchdown.
Tysen Kershaw
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Fort Dodge
Kershaw became just the second Dodger to become a two-time first-team all-state selection after hauling in 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He is the first Fort Dodge receiver to eclipse the 2,000-yard receiving mark. As a junior, he caught 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 scores. Kershaw was originally committed to South Dakota.
Noah Abbott
Tight end
6-foot-5,220 pounds
Bettendorf
Abbott hauled in 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also recorded 21 tackles on defense this season.
Thomas Wilson
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 290
Sidney
Wilson was a leader for 8-player Sidney. Defensively, he recorded 32 tackles, 15 for loss and two sacks. As a junior he had 51 tackles, including 14 ½ for loss. Wilson committed to UNI in June.
Jaylin Richardson
Running back
6-foot, 194 pounds
Kansas City, Kan. (FL Schagle)
Originally a Kansas verbal, Richardson will enroll early at UNI and begin attending classes in January. He rushed for better than 5,000 yards in his career at Schagle.
