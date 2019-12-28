PHOENIX (AP) — Air Force clung to a three-point lead, the clock showing plenty of time left for one of the nation's most prolific offenses.
A field goal was not going to be good enough. The Falcons needed a touchdown to leave Washington State no chance.
Going for it on fourth down was the only option — and it worked.
Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown on a late fourth down, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
“A tad bit was a gut feeling, but you're also thinking situationally,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. "You see it as an opportunity to make it a two-score game and Kade made a big-time play.”
The Falcons (11-2) had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24.
Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing leader, kept Washington State within reach, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Brandon Arconado on a 13-yard TD to pull Washington State (6-7) within 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a shot at the comeback finish.
Texas Bowl
TEXAS A&M 24, OKLAHOMA ST. 21: Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys (8-5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain. The Aggies added a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with about three minutes to go.
Chuba Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation's leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.
Pinstripe Bowl
MICHIGAN ST. 27, WAKE FOREST 21: Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.
Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.
Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth, the first time on Lewerke's shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10 that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams at the 6.
The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive, and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn't put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field goal attempt with 3:03 left Wake Forest's last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.
Military Bowl
NORTH CAROLINA 55, TEMPLE 13: Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass in North Carolina’s victory over Temple in the Military Bowl.
Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards on three carries to help the Tar Heels (7-6) to their first bowl victory since 2013. Temple (8-5) has gone to a bowl five years in a row — and lost four of them.
