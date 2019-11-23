IOWA CITY -- Emotions finally got the best of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.
The Hawkeyes’ quarterback fought off a tear or two as he talked about his experiences before, during and after a 19-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday in his final college game at Kinnick Stadium.
“There’s no way to explain the feeling I have leaving this program,’’ Stanley said. “I have some of the best memories here and I’ll always remember them. I’ll have to keep chasing the bond I have here with other things in the future.’’
After vowing all week to not let emotions get the best of him as he joined 18 other Iowa seniors recognized prior to their final home game, Stanley’s plans for a stoic swan song ended when he met his parents at midfield during the pregame ceremonies.
“My parents are my rock and they’re always there with me and to have them on the field was truly special,’’ said Stanley, who described the postgame scene in the locker room as equally emotional.
Stanley’s roommate, linebacker Kristian Welch, confirmed that.
“We’re like brothers. We’re all going to be a bit emotional when we sing the fight song in the locker room. It’s the little things as a senior that you’ll miss,’’ Welch said.
FILLING IN: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, filled in for the parents of Iowa senior Devonte Young during the pregame ceremony.
The Maryland native explained that his parents could get to only one of their son’s final games and the family chose for that experience to come at Iowa’s bowl game.
“They want to be at my final college game, so we’ll be together at the bowl,’’ Young said.
Ferentz said he was “thrilled’’ when Young asked him last week if he could fill in his for his parents.
“So proud of him and the way he’s handled everything that’s happened in his career, he’s on track for graduation and is having a good year,’’ Ferentz said. “It was a special honor for us to be out there and greet him.’’
NOTHING PERSONAL: When Iowa kicker Keith Duncan took the field to attempt a 24-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining Saturday, he was greeted by a round of jeers from the crowd.
He gets it, even if the Kinnick Stadium crowd was unaware the junior was setting up to attempt to break a Big Ten record for field goals in a season after tying the previous record of 25 with a pair of kicks in the first half.
The Hawkeyes were facing a fourth-and-one from the Illinois 6-yard line and opted to go for the chip shot to extend a 13-7 lead, drawing a noticeable round of boos from the crowd.
“I heard them,’’ Duncan said. “I understand. But, we’re going in to try to put points on the board and turn it into a two-possession game. They should be cheering. At least that’s how I see it.’’
