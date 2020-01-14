Epenesa makes departure official

IOWA CITY -- After turning one dream into a reality, A.J. Epenesa believes it is time to chase another one.

The two-time all-Big Ten defensive end from Iowa added his name to the list of underclassmen who have entered into the pool of available talent for the 2020 NFL draft.

Projected as a first-round selection in this year’s draft class, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior announced Tuesday on Instagram that he had chosen to forego his final year of eligibility, the eighth Hawkeye to reach that conclusion over the past three seasons.

“My time at Iowa has been everything I have dreamt it would be, and I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans. I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa,’’ Epenesa wrote.

He started just one year for Iowa, working into the lineup as an every-down end as a junior and finishing with 11.5 sacks, the most by any Hawkeye since Adrian Clayborn matched that total in 2009.

Epenesa was named the defensive MVP in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 Holiday Bowl rout of USC, recording 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries.