DES MOINES (AP) — Ian Corwin threw two touchdowns passes and Drake held Valparaiso to just 131 yards of offense in a 35-6 victory on Saturday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Corwin directed a 15-play, 64-yard drive that took 6:20 off the clock with Drew Lauer running it in from the 2-yard line for a 7-0 lead at the 13:34 mark of the second period. On the next possession for Drake (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer Football League), Corwin connected with Caden Meis for an 11-yard TD and a 14-0 lead. Meis, a freshman, finished with a career-best 12 rushes for 90 yards and a score. His TD catch was his first career reception.
Drake put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Meis raced for a 53-yard TD on the Bulldogs' second play of the quarter and Corwin capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD toss to Devin Cates at the 8:10 mark.
Corwin completed 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards for Drake. Lauer rushed for 77 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
