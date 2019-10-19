INDIANOLA -- Wartburg College used 493 yards of total offense to turn back Simpson 29-15 Saturday in a battle of American Rivers Conference football contenders.
The ninth-ranked Knights (7-0, 5-0) rushed for 268 yards -- 129 by Bennett Goettsch and 113 by Mason Carter -- and got 232 passing yards and two touchdowns from Noah Dodd (18 of 28) to hand the Storm (4-2, 3-1) their first league defeat.
Simpson led 9-0 after the opening quarter, but Dodd delivered TD passes of 17 yards to Brandan Childs and 20 yards to Kolin Schulte in the second quarter to put Wartburg up 14-9 at halftime.
The Storm regained the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Carter broke a 39-yard touchdown run with 6:51 remaining and Goettsch added a one-yard TD run with 1:38 on the clock to seal the win.
Simpson got 367 passing yards and two touchdowns from Tanner Krueger (30 of 47), but converted just four of 15 third downs as Wartburg's defense stiffened at key times.
UPPER IOWA 45, MINN.-CROOKSTON 24: Upper Iowa got after winless Minnesota-Crookston early and never let up as the Peacocks posted their first Northern Sun Conference football win of the season Saturday.
The Peacocks (1-6) broke a 7-7 tie with Jona Argueta-Herrera's 26-yard field goal, then pulled away to a 24-10 halftime lead.
Upper Iowa finished with 408 total yards. Matt McDonald ran for 116 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, Levon Bellemy ran for two more scores and Zach Reader completed 15 of 21 passes for 195 yards and two scores. Alexander Stevens caught five passes for 124 yards and a TD.
