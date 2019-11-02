WAVERLY — Noah Dodd waited a long time for this opportunity.
But it’s all been worth it for the senior quarterback from Janesville.
Dodd continued to deliver in his first season as a starter, rushing for all three of his team’s touchdowns to lead Wartburg past Coe 21-7 on Saturday afternoon at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
“It was definitely a tough game – they’re a tough team,” Dodd said. “We felt like we stalled on a few drives on offense, but Coe has a good defense. Our defense played lights out – they make our job on offense a lot easier knowing they are going to get it done every week.”
Wartburg, ranked ninth in NCAA Division III, improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in American Rivers Conference football play.
“It certainly was a tough, hard-fought football game,” Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. “Both defenses made it tough. Our offense was workmanlike. Coe has done a good job all year of not giving up explosive plays and that was evident again today. They made us work for everything. Our guys hung in there and kept pushing, and were finally able to break through.”
Coe, which started the day second in the league standings, fell to 6-3, 5-2.
Dodd scored on a pair of short runs in the opening quarter on a cold, windy afternoon in Waverly.
The Wartburg lead remained 14-0 before Coe mounted a second-half rally. Backup quarterback Max Ridenour broke free on a 51-yard run before he later capped the drive with a five-yard TD run. That cut Wartburg’s lead in half midway through the third quarter.
Ridenour took over after Coe starting quarterback Quentin White suffered an apparent knee injury after being tackled on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
Leading 14-7 in the final quarter, the Knights capitalized after the Kohawks lost a fumble in their own territory. Dodd weaved through traffic en route to a 13-yard scoring run for his third rushing TD of the day and a 21-7 lead with 6:57 left.
For Dodd, it’s been a memorable final season after being a backup to standout Wartburg quarterback Matt Sacia in previous seasons.
“This season has been awesome,” Dodd said. “A lot of hard work has gone into it. I would have liked to have played a little bit more, but sitting under Matt Sacia I learned so much and it helped me become the player I am. It feels sweet to have it finally pay off.”
Dodd also was an efficient 20 of 30 passing in the blustery conditions for 190 yards. He rushed for 43 yards. He also earned high praise from his head coach.
“It’s the way you hope things work,” Willis said. “You love to see it when players work hard, do everything that they’re supposed to do and are great team guys. And then when they get the opportunity, they take advantage of it. That’s certainly what Noah’s done.”
Wartburg standout JoJo McNair, who has been slowed by injuries, had a superb game on both sides of the ball. He caught eight passes for 49 yards and also excelled on defense from his cornerback position.
“JoJo is a special player and we used him a lot on both sides,” Willis said. “He makes an impact even when he doesn’t touch the ball. His energy level provides a spark to our team that helps everybody around him have confidence.”
The Knights now head into next weekend’s big showdown at perennial power Central. The Dutch are 5-1 in league play, meaning the matchup against Wartburg will have conference title and playoff implications.
“The Wartburg-Central game is always a big game,” Willis said. “This year, with what’s at stake, it will be that much bigger. It should be a lot of fun this week. I know our guys will be excited about it.”
Wartburg 21, Coe 7
Coe 0 0 7 0 —7
Wartburg 14 0 0 7 —– 21
Wart – Noah Dodd 6 run (Kain Eagle kick)
Wart – Dodd 1 run (Eagle kick)
Cent – Max Ridenour 5 run (Tristan Connell kick)
Wart – Dodd 13 run (Eagle kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cent. Wart.
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 29-124 43-163
Passing yards 130 190
Comp-att-int 12-33-1 20-30-0
Punts-avg. 8-37.6 6-31.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-21 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
COE – Ridenour 10-79, Tyler Dralle 15-48.
WARTBURG – Bennett Goettsch 17-79, Dodd 10-43, Mason Carter 11-31.
Passing
COE – Ridenour 11-32-0, 124 yards, Colton White 1-1-0, 6 yards.
WARTBURG – Noah Dodd 20-30-0, 190 yards.
Receiving
COE – White 5-50, Max Teeple 2-56.
WARTBURG – JoJo McNair 8-49, Kolin Schulte 4-57, Matthew Mulford 3-37, Goettsch 2-30.
