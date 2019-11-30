WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Seventh-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater put Wartburg College into catch-up mode early and cruised past the Knights 41-28 in the second round of the Division III football playoffs Saturday.
Wartburg turnovers on the first two possessions resulted in Whitewater touchdowns and the 17th-ranked Knights fell behind 17-0 after one period.
The Knights (10-2) found a spark early in the second quarter when Noah Dodd connected with Brandan Childs for a 25-yard touchdown pass, but the Warhawks (11-1) answered with two more touchdowns -- including a 67-yard punt return -- for a 31-7 halftime lead.
Wartburg outscored Whitewater 21-10 in the second half and finished with a 382-236 edge in total offense. The Knights were within 41-28 midway through the fourth quarter and driving for another TD when the Warhawks came up with one of their four interceptions on the day.
Dodd completed 30 of 58 passes for 328 yards with three touchdowns, but his four interceptions doubled his total coming into the game and he was sacked four times.
Kolin Schulte caught eight passes for 113 yards and Childs nine for 85. Owen Grover led the Knights' defense with 11 tackles, while Jason Fisher tallied three tackles for loss and Eli Barrett added an interception.
Saturday's meeting was the third between Wartburg and Wisconsin-Whitewater, all in the playoffs. The Warhawks have won all three meetings.
