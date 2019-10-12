WAVERLY -- Noah Dodd’s last home start was one he wanted to forget.
The Wartburg College quarterback misfired on all five of his pass attempts.
In his most recent home start Saturday, Dodd delivered a masterful performance with five touchdown passes to lead the Knights to a 61-7 football win over Nebraska Wesleyan at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
“I had a good week of practice and preparation,” Dodd said. “Everybody was on the same page on offense and we just got rolling early. You've got to have a short memory when you play this sport and this position. I didn’t let that game two weeks ago bother me and I just kept working.”
The Knights, ranked 11th in NCAA Division III, won their eighth straight homecoming contest on a cold, rainy and blustery day. Wartburg improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in American Rivers Conference play.
Nebraska Wesleyan fell to 3-2, 1-2. The Knights have won all four series meetings against the Prairie Wolves.
Wartburg bolted to a 26-7 halftime lead with Dodd, a senior from Janesville, connecting on 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two scores.
Dodd hit Kolin Schulte on a 15-yard TD pass on the game’s opening drive before he found Nick Wall for a 19-yard score late in the opening quarter.
“It was a great performance by Noah,” Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. “The commitment and work he’s put in is impressive. For him to shine on a day like today is really special. We are getting great play from that position group and that’s obviously very important to winning football games.”
Dodd delivered a perfect pass on his team’s first drive of the second half, hitting Brandan Childs in stride for a 25-yard touchdown. He then fired a 50-yard TD pass to Wall on the next possession before hitting Matt Mulford on a 37-yard touchdown strike on the following drive.
Dodd finished 15 of 18 for 245 yards and tied Matt Sacia's school record with his five TD passes.
“That’s cool to tie that, but I’m not super concerned with individual records,” Dodd said. “The win was the best part of the day, but it is still nice to have my name up there with Matt Sacia. That’s pretty awesome.”
Dodd hit Wall with eight passes for 131 yards and two scores in the miserable weather conditions.
“No matter what the weather is, we still play our game,” Dodd said. “If it’s rainy and windy, we think that’s to our advantage. I was ready to throw if I needed to and ready to do whatever the coaches needed me to.”
The Knights broke the game open in the second quarter when Eli Barrett blocked a punt and teammate Will Hasken returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Wartburg extended its lead to 26-7 late in the half after a bad Nebraska Wesleyan punt snap gave the Knights excellent field position. Bennett Goettsch capped the short march by powering into the end zone from a yard out.
“We have really emphasized that we need to get off to a better start in games,” Willis said. “The guys understood that and we really focused on it in this game.”
Nebraska Wesleyan quarterback Jonathan Curti, who leads the conference in passing, finished well below his average with 168 yards in the air. He misfired on 17 of 33 attempts and was picked off once.
“Their quarterback is really good and he’s very elusive,” Willis said. “We worked hard on trying to contain him and making sure to stay with their receivers when he extended plays. Our defense stepped up and gained confidence as the game went on.”
