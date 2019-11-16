WAVERLY -- Wartburg College throttled Loras 48-7 Saturday to secure a share of the American Rivers Conference football championship.
Central College earned the league's automatic NCAA playoff berth based on its victory over the Knights (9-1 overall, 7-1 ARC), who will have to hope for an at-large playoff bid.
Saturday, Wartburg blew out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead and cruised. Noah Dodd had a big day, completing 13 of 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns and running for two more scores.
Kolin Schulte caught two TD passes and JoJo McNair added a 51-yard scoring reception and also returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Mason Carter led the Knights' rushing attack with 86 yards and a score.
Defensively, linebacker Antonio Santillan had 12 solo tackles and 13 total while Jason Fisher had 3.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks.
Loras finished the season 5-5 overall and 4-4 in ARC games.
SIMPSON 16, LUTHER 10: Simpson scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and held off Luther in American Rivers Conference action.
The Storm (5-5, 4-4) led 10-3 at halftime, but the Norse (1-9, 1-7) tied it on Michael Lorento's 26-yard touchdown pass to Andre Atkins midway through the third period.
Quon Lambert rushed for 118 yards for Luther. Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Tanner Krueger threw for 280 yards while Noah Bruckner ran for 164 to lead Simpson.
MSU-MANKATO 73, UPPER IOWA 21 -- Minnesota State-Mankato put together a powerful performance and blew out Upper Iowa to close the regular season.
The Mavericks (11-0), ranked fourth in NCAA Division II, led 31-14 at halftime. They finished with 349 passing yards, 263 rushing yards, 32 first downs and converted 10 of 14 third downs.
Upper Iowa (2-9) finished with 254 total yards. Quarterback Zach Reader threw touchdown passes to Alexander Stevens, Brandyn Tulloch and DJ Emsweller but was also intercepted three times.
