{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Wartburg College earned one of five at-large bids to the 32-team NCAA Division III football playoffs Sunday.

The Knights, 9-1 and co-champions of the American Rivers Conference, will travel to Holland, Mich., to face Hope College Saturday at noon. Hope won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 7-0 record and is 9-1 overall.

Central College, which shared the league title with Wartburg but earned the automatic NCAA berth with a win over the Knights, was awarded a home game Saturday against Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments