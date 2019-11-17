INDIANAPOLIS — Wartburg College earned one of five at-large bids to the 32-team NCAA Division III football playoffs Sunday.
The Knights, 9-1 and co-champions of the American Rivers Conference, will travel to Holland, Mich., to face Hope College Saturday at noon. Hope won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 7-0 record and is 9-1 overall.
Central College, which shared the league title with Wartburg but earned the automatic NCAA berth with a win over the Knights, was awarded a home game Saturday against Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
