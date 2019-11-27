CEDAR RAPIDS — Eleven players from Wartburg College’s 10-1 football team earned all-American Rivers Conference honors Tuesday.
The 17th-ranked Knights, who play at 10th-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, are represented on the first team by JoJo McNair, Jason Fisher, Antonio Santillan, Kolin Schulte and Nic Vetter.
Wartburg’s second-team all-ARC selections are Eli Barrett, Cedric Dobbins, Ethan Lape, John Patrick and Noah Dodd. Hunter Clasen was named honorable mention as a return specialist.
McNair is a three-time first-team all-conference performer who plays offense, defense and special teams. The junior from Joliet, Ill., has 30 tackles with three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Fisher is a senior defensive lineman from Nashua who was second-team all-conference last season. He finished as the American Rivers’ regular-season leader in sacks with six.
Santillan, a sophomore linebacker from Davenport, leads the league with five interceptions and has 83 tackles.
Schulte tied for the conference lead with 16 receiving touchdowns. The senior from Anamosa, who was second-team all-ARC last season, has 63 catches for 1,035 yards and 17 TDs overall.
Vetter started every game on the offensive line, helping Wartburg lead the conference in scoring. A senior from Hampton, he was also a first-team selection last season.
Two other Northeast Iowa natives made the first team — Coe’s Keegan Leliefeld of Decorah and Simpson’s Mason Spree of Waverly-Shell Rock High.
Blaine Hawkins of Central College was the league’s Offensive MVP, Logan Rickard of Coe was named Defensive MVP and Jeff McMartin of Central earned Coach of the Year honors.
