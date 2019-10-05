STORM LAKE -- Wartburg exploded for 27 fourth-quarter points to break open a one-point game and hand Central a 48-27 American Rivers Conference football setback Saturday.
The 13th-ranked Knights (5-0, 3-0) trailed 20-14 at halftime, but took the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Noah Dodd to Kolin Schulte in the third quarter.
Wartburg then put the Dutch (2-3, 0-3) away with three touchdowns over a 3-minute, 27-second stretch early in the fourth quarter. The Knights finished with 524 total yards on a soggy day that included nine fumbles and four interceptions (Wartburg picked off three).
Dodd finished 12 of 19 for 191 yards and three TDs, Schulte caught 11 passes for 190 yards and three scores and Bennett Goettsch added 128 rushing yards and a score.
CENTRAL 45, LUTHER 14: Central's offense dominated as the Dutch remained undefeated (4-0, 2-0).
Central finished with 27 first downs and 547 total yards -- 290 rushing and 257 passing with three touchdowns by Blaine Hawkins. The Dutch also converted 8 of 15 third downs.
Luther's Michael Lorento passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and Quon Lambert ran for 70 yards as the Norse slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the American Rivers Conference.
NORTHERN ST. 24, UPPER IOWA 22: Upper Iowa's defense kept Northern State contained, but the Peacocks couldn't generate enough offense as they dropped a 24-22 Northern Sun Conference game Saturday.
Upper Iowa (0-5) broke on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Myles Herrera to Brandyn Tulloch and led again at 15-10 with 3:47 left before halftime.
Northern State (3-2) scored with :26 left in the half for a 17-15 halftime lead and again midway through the third quarter. Upper Iowa got within 24-22 with 6:29 remaining, but couldn't get the go-ahead score.
The Peacocks' Herrera threw for 121 yards but was picked off three times. Levon Bellemy had 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
