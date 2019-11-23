HOLLAND, Mich. -- Wartburg College was balanced and efficient on offense and dominant on defense Saturday as the 17th-ranked Knights opened the NCAA Division III football playoffs with a 41-3 beatdown of Hope College.
Senior Noah Dodd of Janesville completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wartburg running game produced 244 yards. Bennett Goettsch turned 10 carries into 124 yards and Mason Carter added 71 yards on his 10 attempts.
The Knights (10-1) finished with 438 yards of total offense and faced third down just six times all day. Defensively, Wartburg held Hope to 12 first downs, 243 total yards and four conversions in 19 third-down situations. The Flying Dutchmen did convert four of eight third-down attempts.
Hope took a 3-0 lead 9 minutes, 19 seconds into the game, but it was all Knights after that.
You have free articles remaining.
Dodd connected with Kolin Schulte for a 21-yard scoring play late in the first quarter to give Wartburg the lead. The Knights expanded it with Dodd-to-Brandan Childs TD passes of 33 and 15 yards and Dodd's two-yard scoring run in a 20-point second quarter.
Dodd and Childs clicked again on a 14-yard scoring play early in the fourth quarter and Sam Joerger capped the scoring with a punt return touchdown.
Wartburg faces No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), a 35-10 winner over Monmouth, in the second round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.