WAVERLY — It was a disastrous start for the Wartburg College Knights.
They were limited to 12 yards on 12 first-quarter plays. Their first five pass attempts fell incomplete.
The Knights fell behind 17-0 and looked to be in big trouble against a strong Dubuque team.
But Wartburg woke up just in time from its nightmarish start. And the Knights were able to preserve their unbeaten season.
Wartburg shook off an awful start, erasing the big early deficit before eventually pulling away in a wild, 42-25 win over Dubuque on Saturday afternoon at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
“We certainly did not play well early,” Wartburg coach Rick Willis said. “Dubuque obviously came out ready to go and that’s a credit to them. I’m really proud of our team for keeping our composure and not panicking. We kept fighting. We were able to get the game back under control and gain some momentum.”
The Knights, ranked No. 15 in NCAA Division III, improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in American Rivers Conference football play.
Dubuque, which has played a tough early schedule, fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Knights and Spartans were picked to finish 1-2 in the conference preseason poll, but Dubuque looked like the superior team for nearly the entire first half.
Wartburg eventually closed to within 17-14 by halftime before taking command with four second-half touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Jace Moore passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Knights tacked up 28 second-half points.
“It was a total team effort,” Moore said. “We were down early, but we knew we had time to come back. Our offense started clicking and found our rhythm. And our defense really stepped up. We knew this game was going to be a challenge against a good team. This was a big win for us.”
The Knights took the lead for good midway through the third quarter. Moore delivered a 25-yard scoring pass to Kolin Schulte, who leaped to make an acrobatic catch in the end zone.
“I saw the defensive back closing in and I knew he was going for the interception,” Schulte said. “I just had to get in front of him and get higher than him to make the catch. Jace made a good throw and I just had to make a play.”
Moore added a one-yard TD run before hitting Brandan Childs on a six-yard score to stretch the lead to 35-17 early in the final quarter.
The Spartans came back to draw within 35-25 before Moore’s four-yard scoring run iced the win with 3:29 left.
Moore finished an efficient 22 of 29 for 197 yards. He also led his team with 50 yards rushing.
“Jace did a great job,” Willis said. “He got the hot hand toward the end of the first half, so it was pretty obvious for us to stay with him.”
The Knights have won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11 with Dubuque.
Down 17-0, Wartburg struck for two touchdowns in the final 2 ½ minutes of the first half.
Wartburg’s Bennett Goettsch scored on a four-yard run before the Knights capitalized a short time later after recovering a Dubuque fumble.
On the ensuing play, Childs caught a lateral from Moore before Childs found a wide-open Schulte down the sideline on a 36-yard scoring pass.
“We ran that play once last year. It worked and we got a big gain out of it, but we didn’t score a touchdown,” Schulte said. “This time, it worked perfectly. Brandan made a great throw and we were able to score.”
“We needed something positive to happen right before halftime,” Willis said. “That was critical for us.”
Moore took over at quarterback after starter Noah Dodd struggled early in the game. Moore and Dodd have split time at QB for the Knights this season.
Dubuque took charge early with freshman running back Kordell Stillmunkes breaking free on touchdown runs of 36 and 80 yards. Stillmunkes rushed for 175 yards, but only six after halftime.
“Our guys were frustrated early in the game,” Willis said. “But we just kept battling and we were able to come back.”
Wartburg 42, Dubuque 25
Dubuque 17 0 0 8 — 25
You have free articles remaining.
Wartburg 0 14 14 14 — 42
Dub – FG Andy Vujnovich 25
Dub – Kordell Stillmunkes 36 run (Vujnovich kick)
Dub – Stillmunkes 80 run (Vujnovich kick)
Wart – Bennett Goettsch 4 run (Kain Eagle kick)
Wart – Kolin Schulte 36 pass from Brandan Childs (Eagle kick)
Wart – Schulte 25 pass from Jace Moore (Eagle kick)
Wart – Moore 1 run (Eagle kick)
Wart – Childs 7 pass from Moore (Eagle kick)
Dub – Emanuel Jenkins 16 pass from Sean Duffy (A.J. Hunter pass from Duffy)
Wart – Moore 4 run (Eagle kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Dub. Wart.
First downs 15 23
Rushes-yards 29-210 36-97
Passing yards 146 233
Comp-att-int 14-29-2 23-35-1
Punts-avg. 3-36.0 6-41.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-63 10-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
DUBUQUE – Stillmunkes 17-175, Duffy 1-23, Allen 5-19.
WARTBURG – Moore 11-50, Carter 12-30, Goettsch 12-22.
Passing
DUBUQUE – Duffy 14-28-2, 146 yards.
WARTBURG – Moore 22-29-1, 197 yards, Childs 1-1-0, 36 yards, Dodd 0-5-0.
Receiving
DUBUQUE – Jenkins 4-60, Riemer 4-53, LaBelle 3-19.
WARTBURG – Wall 8-51, Schulte 6-114, Bonifas 3-23, Mulford 3-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.