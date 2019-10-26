DULUTH, Minn. -- Upper Iowa forced six turnovers and had nine tackles for a loss as the Peacocks upended Minnesota-Duluth 23-13 Saturday in Northern Sun Conference football.
Upper Iowa (2-6) fell behind 10-7 at halftime, but took the lead for good on a 26-yard pass from Zach Reader to Alexander Stevens in the third quarter. Reader finished 9 of 27 for 156 yards with no interceptions.
Minnesota-Duluth (5-3) pulled within 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, but Upper Iowa scored twice in the final 3 minutes, 14 seconds to put the game away.
Erik Hansen had three tackles for loss and a sack while Daniel Ruffin Jr. collected two of Upper Iowa's four interceptions.
DUBUQUE 69, LUTHER 14: Dubuque unleashed a potent offense and rocked Luther in American Rivers Conference football Saturday.
The Spartans (5-3 overall, 4-2 ARC) finished with 740 yards of offense -- 391 rushing and 349 passing -- along with 32 first downs. Quarterback Sean Duffy was 20 of 23 for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
Luther (0-7, 0-5) scored first on Tre Jensen's three-yard run, but Dubuque then reeled off 28 unanswered points to take control.
