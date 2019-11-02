{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE -- Luther College had 503 yards of total offense, including 382 rushing yards, but four turnovers proved costly as the Norse dropped an American Rivers Conference shootout at Buena Vista Saturday, 60-40.

Buena Vista (3-6, 1-6) led 40-27 at halftime and stretched it to 60-34 after three quarters. The Beavers piled up 557 total yards.

Parker Kizer ran 25 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns for Luther (0-8, 0-6) and completed 12 of 19 passes for 121 yards.

SIOUX FALLS 47, UPPER IOWA 10: Sioux Falls ran off 44 unanswered points on its way to a decisive Northern Sun Conference win over Upper Iowa.

It was a 7-3 game after the opening period, but Upper Iowa (2-7) didn't score again until just 6 minutes, 27 seconds remained. The Peacocks couldn't get their running game going, gaining just 87 net yards on the ground while Sioux Falls (7-2) rushed for 331.

