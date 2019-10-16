Big Ten Conference
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 3 0 133 27 6 0 296 53
Penn St. 3 0 111 19 6 0 252 49
Michigan 3 1 118 63 5 1 182 105
Michigan St. 2 2 81 113 4 3 167 147
Indiana 1 2 76 91 4 2 200 118
Maryland 1 2 62 106 3 3 221 146
Rutgers 0 4 7 165 1 5 71 216
West
Minnesota 3 0 112 55 6 0 213 143
Wisconsin 3 0 97 29 6 0 255 29
Nebraska 2 2 69 130 4 3 179 193
Iowa 1 2 45 27 4 2 149 61
Purdue 1 2 78 87 2 4 164 179
Illinois 0 3 80 124 2 4 184 184
Northwestern 0 3 35 68 1 4 72 99
Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 3 0 87 63 6 0 227 107
Oklahoma 3 0 134 63 6 0 301 122
Iowa St. 2 1 108 61 4 2 226 125
Texas 2 1 105 95 4 2 236 167
TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124
Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165
Texas Tech 1 2 91 123 3 3 188 164
West Virginia 1 2 74 104 3 3 145 182
Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95
Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178
