Clip art football

Big Ten Conference

East

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

Ohio St. 3 0 133 27 6 0 296 53

Penn St. 3 0 111 19 6 0 252 49

Michigan 3 1 118 63 5 1 182 105

Michigan St. 2 2 81 113 4 3 167 147

Indiana 1 2 76 91 4 2 200 118

Maryland 1 2 62 106 3 3 221 146

Rutgers 0 4 7 165 1 5 71 216

West

Minnesota 3 0 112 55 6 0 213 143

Wisconsin 3 0 97 29 6 0 255 29

Nebraska 2 2 69 130 4 3 179 193

Iowa 1 2 45 27 4 2 149 61

Purdue 1 2 78 87 2 4 164 179

Illinois 0 3 80 124 2 4 184 184

Northwestern 0 3 35 68 1 4 72 99

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

Baylor 3 0 87 63 6 0 227 107

Oklahoma 3 0 134 63 6 0 301 122

Iowa St. 2 1 108 61 4 2 226 125

Texas 2 1 105 95 4 2 236 167

TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124

Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165

Texas Tech 1 2 91 123 3 3 188 164

West Virginia 1 2 74 104 3 3 145 182

Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95

Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments