CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
American Athletic
Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
Atlantic Coast
Virginia vs. Clemson, late
Big 12
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT
Big Ten
Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, late
Conference USA
Florida Atlantic 49, Ala.-Birmingham 6
Mid-American
Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21
Mountain West
Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10
Southeastern Conf.
LSU 37, Georgia 10
Southwestern Athletic
Alcorn St. 39, Southern U. 24
Sun Belt
Appalachian St. 45, La.-Lafayette 38
FCS PLAYOFFS
Second round
James Madison 66, Monmouth 21
Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota St. 10
Weber State 26, Kennesaw St. 20
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
Illinois St. 24, Central Arkansas 14
North Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 17
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), late
Quarterfinals
Games Friday/Saturday
North Dakota St. (13-0) vs. Illinois St.(10-4), TBA
Montana St. (10-3) vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento St. winner, TBA
Weber St. (10-3) vs. Montana (10-3), TBA
James Madison (12-1) vs. Northern Iowa (10-4), TBA
NCAA D2 PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59
West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38
Ferris St. 25, NW Missouri St. 3
Minn. St.-Mankato 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21
NCAA D3 PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8
North Central (Ill.) 31, Delaware Valley 14
Wis.-Whitewater 26, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7
St. John’s (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 33
Semifinals
Games Saturday
Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD
St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Marion (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24
Morningside 21, Grand View 16
Championship
Game Saturday, Dec. 21
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.