CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Athletic

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

Atlantic Coast

Virginia vs. Clemson, late

Big 12

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT

Big Ten

Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, late

Conference USA

Florida Atlantic 49, Ala.-Birmingham 6

Mid-American

Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21

Mountain West

Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10

Southeastern Conf.

LSU 37, Georgia 10

Southwestern Athletic

Alcorn St. 39, Southern U. 24

Sun Belt

Appalachian St. 45, La.-Lafayette 38

FCS PLAYOFFS

Second round

James Madison 66, Monmouth 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota St. 10

Weber State 26, Kennesaw St. 20

Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21

Illinois St. 24, Central Arkansas 14

North Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 17

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), late

Quarterfinals

Games Friday/Saturday

North Dakota St. (13-0) vs. Illinois St.(10-4), TBA

Montana St. (10-3) vs. Austin Peay-Sacramento St. winner, TBA

Weber St. (10-3) vs. Montana (10-3), TBA

James Madison (12-1) vs. Northern Iowa (10-4), TBA

NCAA D2 PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59

West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Ferris St. 25, NW Missouri St. 3

Minn. St.-Mankato 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21

NCAA D3 PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8

North Central (Ill.) 31, Delaware Valley 14

Wis.-Whitewater 26, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

St. John’s (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 33

Semifinals

Games Saturday

Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD

St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Marion (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Championship

Game Saturday, Dec. 21

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

