BIG 12

Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17

Baylor 61, Kansas 6

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., late

BIG TEN

Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2 OTs

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

Michigan St 19, Maryland 16

Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17

Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut St.14

Illinois St. 24, Southeast Missouri St. 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls St. 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second round

Games Saturday, Dec. 7

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.

NCAA DII PLAYOFFS

Second round

Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17

Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30

West Florida 38, Valdosta St. 35

Ferris St. 37, Central Missouri 10

NW Missouri St. 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

Minnesota St.-Mankato 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21

Quarterfinals

Games Saturday, Dec. 7

Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA

West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA

Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA

Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA

NCAA DIII PLAYOFFS

Second round

Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41

Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0

Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6

Wis.-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28

Wheaton 49, Central (Iowa) 13

Saint John's (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26

Quarterfinals

Games Saturday, Dec. 7

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.

Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Saint John's (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

EAST

Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14

Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19

Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT

Temple 49, UConn 17

SOUTH

Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21

Duke 27, Miami 17

FAU 34, Southern Miss. 17

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28

Southern U. 30, Grambling St. 28

Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26

SOUTHWEST

Rice 30, UTEP 16

SMU 37, Tulane 20

UAB 26, North Texas 21

FAR WEST

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10

UNLV 33, Nevada 30, OT

Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25

