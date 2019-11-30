BIG 12
Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17
Baylor 61, Kansas 6
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., late
BIG TEN
Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2 OTs
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27
Michigan St 19, Maryland 16
Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17
Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut St.14
Illinois St. 24, Southeast Missouri St. 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21
Nicholls St. 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
Second round
Games Saturday, Dec. 7
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.
NCAA DII PLAYOFFS
Second round
Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17
Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30
West Florida 38, Valdosta St. 35
Ferris St. 37, Central Missouri 10
NW Missouri St. 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
Minnesota St.-Mankato 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21
Quarterfinals
Games Saturday, Dec. 7
Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA
West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA
Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA
Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA
NCAA DIII PLAYOFFS
Second round
Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41
Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0
Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6
Wis.-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28
Wheaton 49, Central (Iowa) 13
Saint John's (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26
Quarterfinals
Games Saturday, Dec. 7
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.
Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Saint John's (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0
Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24
Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6
Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0
EAST
Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14
Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19
Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT
Temple 49, UConn 17
SOUTH
Auburn 48, Alabama 45
Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21
Duke 27, Miami 17
FAU 34, Southern Miss. 17
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28
Southern U. 30, Grambling St. 28
Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26
SOUTHWEST
Rice 30, UTEP 16
SMU 37, Tulane 20
UAB 26, North Texas 21
FAR WEST
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10
UNLV 33, Nevada 30, OT
Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25
