Games Saturday
BIG 12Texas (6-3, 4-2) at Iowa St. (5-4, 3-3), 2:30 p.m.
Kansas (3-6, 1-5) at Oklahoma St. (6-3, 3-3), 11 a.m.
TCU (4-5, 2-4) at Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4), 11 a.m.
West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at Kansas St. (6-3, 3-3), 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1) at Baylor (9-0, 6-0), 6:30 p.m.
BIG TENMinnesota (9-0, 6-0) at Iowa (6-3, 3-3), 3 p.m.
Indiana (7-2, 4-2) at Penn St. (8-1, 5-1), 11 a.m.
Massachusetts (1-9) at Northwestern (1-8), 11 a.m.
Michigan St. (4-5, 2-4) at Michigan (7-2, 4-2), 11 a.m.
Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) at Nebraska (4-5, 2-4), 11 a.m.
Ohio St. (9-0, 6-0) at Rutgers (2-7, 0-6), 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa (5-1, 7-2) at South Dakota St. (7-3, 4-2), 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. (5-5, 1-5) at Indiana St. (3-7, 1-5), noon
Missouri St. (1-8, 1-5) at Illinois St. (7-3, 4-2), noon
Southern Illinois (6-4, 4-2) at Western Illinois (1-9, 1-5), 1 p.m.
South Dakota (4-6, 3-3) at North Dakota St. (1-0, 6-0) 2:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUNMSU-Mankato (10-0, 6-0) at Upper Iowa (2-8, 0-6), noon
Winona St. (7-3, 3-3) at Concordia-St. Paul (6-4, 4-2), noon
Bemidji St. (7-3, 5-1) at Minot St. (3-7, 2-4), 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls (7-3, 3-3) at Wayne St. (4-6, 2-4), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth (7-3, 6-0) at Northern St. (6-4, 4-2), 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (3-7, 1-5) at Augustana (8-2, 5-1), 1 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead (5-5, 4-2) at St. Cloud St. (4-6, 3-3), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Crookston (0-10, 0-6) at U-Mary (1-9, 0-6), 2 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERSLuther (1-8, 1-6) at Simpson 4-5, 3-4), 1 p.m.
Central (8-1, 6-1) at Coe (6-3, 5-2), 1 p.m.
Dubuque (6-3, 5-2) at Neb. Wesleyan (3-6, 1-6), 1 p.m.
Loras (5-4, 4-3) at Wartburg (8-1, 6-1), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGESDayton (6-3, 4-2) at Drake (5-4, 5-1), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (5-5, 4-4) at Jamestown (1-9, 1-7), 1 p.m.
Morningside (9-0, 8-0) at Northwestern (9-0, 8-0) 1 p.m.
Midland (6-4, 5-3) at Dordt (7-3, 6-2), 1 p.m.
Clarke (2-8, 2-2) at Grand View (10-0, 4-0), noon
Graceland (0-10, 0-4) at Peru St. (1-9, 1-3), 1 p.m.
William Penn (4-5-1, 2-2) at Culver Stockton (5-5, 3-1), 1 p.m.
Macalester (4-5, 2-3) at Cornell (3-5, 1-3), noon
Northwestern (3-6, 3-4) at Iowa Wesleyan (0-9, 0-7), noon
St. Ambrose (4-4, 4-1) at Robert Morris (Ill) (4-5, 3-2), 7 p.m.
TV schedule
Games Today8:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at San Diego St. (ESPN2)
Games Saturday11 a.m. — Florida at Missouri (KGAN)
11 a.m. — Indiana at Penn State (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Michigan State at Michigan (KFXA)
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Nebraska (BTN)
11 a.m. — Alabama at Mississippi State (ESPN)
11 a.m. — TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma State (FS1)
Noon — Wabash at DePauw (FSM)
Noon — Missouri State at Illinois State (NSCH)
1:30 p.m. — Navy at Notre Dame (KWWL)
2:30 p.m. — Georgia at Auburn (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Rutgers (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. — Memphis at Houston (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State (FS1)
3 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa (KFXA)
3 p.m. — Wyoming at Utah State (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — LSU at Ole Miss (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Air Force at Colorado State (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Baylor (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. — Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Oregon State (FS1)
9:15 p.m. — New Mexico at Boise State (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon (ESPN)
10 p.m. — USC at California (FS1)
