Games Saturday

BIG 12Kansas St. (5-2, 2-2) at Kansas 3-5, 1-4), 2:30 p.m.

TCU (4-3, 2-2) at Oklahoma St. (5-3, 2-3), 2:30 p.m.

BIG TENMichigan (6-2, 3-2) at Maryland, (3-5, 1-4), 11 a.m.

Nebraska (2-2, 2-3) at Purdue, (2-6, 1-4), 11 a.m.

Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) at Illinois (4-4, 2-3), 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) at Indiana (6-2, 3-2), 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa (5-3, 3-1) at Illinois St. (6-2, 3-1), noon

Southern Illinois (4-4, 2-2), at Indiana St. 3-2, 1-3), noon

South Dakota (3-5, 2-2) at Western Illinois (0-8, 0-4), 1 p.m.

South Dakota St. (6-2) at Montana State (5-2), 2 p.m.

North Dakota St. (8-0, 4-0) at Youngstown St. (5-3, 1-3), 5 p.m.

NORTHERN SUNWayne St. (3-5, 1-3) at MSU-Mankato (8-0, 4-0), noon

Sioux Falls (6-2, 3-2) at Upper Iowa (2-6, 0-4), noon

Winona St. (6-2, 2-2) at SW Minnesota St. (3-5, 1-3), 1 p.m.

Minn.-Crookston (0-8, 0-4) at Minn.-Duluth (5-3, 4-0), 1 p.m.

U-Mary (1-7, 0-4) at Northern St. (4-4, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul (5-3, 3-1) at Augustana (6-2, 3-1), 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. (3-5, 2-2) at Bemidji St. (5-3, 3-1), 1 p.m.

MSU-Moorhead (4-4, 3-1) at Minot St. (2-5, 2-2), 2 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERSLoras (3-4, 2-3) at Neb. Wesleyan (3-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.

Central (6-1, 4-1) at Simpson (4-3, 3-2), 1 p.m.

Coe (5-1, 6-2) at Wartburg (7-0, 5-0), 1 p.m.

Luther (0-7, 0-5) at Buena Vista (2-6 0-6), 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGESDrake (4-3, 4-0) at San Diego (5-2, 4-0), 4 p.m.

Morningside (7-0, 6-0) at Doane (4-5, 4-3), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (7-0, 6-0) at Briar Cliff (5-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.

Dordt (5-3, 4-2) at Hastings (2-5, 1-5), 1 p.m.

Grand View (8-0, 4-0) at Graceland (0-8, 0-2), 11 a.m.

Peru St. (0-8, 0-2) at William Penn (3-4-1, 1-1), noon

Culver-Stockton (3-5, 1-1) at Clarke (2-6, 2-0), 1 p.m.

Cornell (0-3, 2-5) at Knox (2-4, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-7, 0-5) at St. Scholastica (5-2, 3-2), noon

Dickinson St. (6-2, 4-1) at Waldorf (6-2, 4-2), 1 p.m.

St. Xavier (5-2, 3-0) at St. Ambrose (3-3, 3-0, 1 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGESIowa Central (5-5) at Fort Scott, (4-4) 1 p.m.

Butler (8-2) at Iowa Western, (6-3), 1 p.m.

Ellsworth (1-8) at Coffeyville (2-8), 7 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY5 p.m. — Princeton at Cornell (ESPNU)

7 p.m. — Navy at UConn (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY11 a.m. — Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Houston at Central Florida (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland (KCRG)

11 a.m. — North Carolina St. at Wake Forest (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Purdue (KFXA)

Noon — Northern Iowa at Illinois St. (NBCSCH)

1:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. — Arkansas St. at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — Florida at Georgia (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Kansas St. at Kansas (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Illinois (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — TCU at Oklahoma St. (ESPN)

3 p.m. — Tulsa at Tulane (ESPN2)

3 p.m. — Utah at Washington (KFXA)

6 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Northwestern at Indiana (FS1)

6 p.m. — Ala.-Birmingham at Tennessee (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. — SMU at Memphis (KCRG)

7 p.m. — Oregon at USC (KFXA)

9 p.m. — BYU at Utah St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. — New Mexico at Nevada (ESPNU)

