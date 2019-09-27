Game today BIG TEN
Penn St. (0-0, 3-0) at Maryland (0-0, 2-1), 7 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG 12
Iowa St. (0-0, 2-1) at Baylor, (0-0, 3-0), 2:30 p.m.
Kansas (0-1, 2-2) at TCU (0-0, 2-1), 11 a.m.
Texas Tech (0-0, 2-1) at Oklahoma (0-0, 3-0), 11 a.m.
Kansas St. (0-0, 3-0) at Oklahoma St. (0-1, 3-1), 6 p.m.
BIG TEN
Middle Tennessee St. (1-2) at Iowa (3-0), 11 a.m.
Northwestern (0-1, 1-2) at Wisconsin (1-0, 3-0), 11 a.m.
Rutgers (0-1, 1-2) at Michigan (0-1, 2-1), 11 a.m.
Indiana (0-1, 3-1) at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota (0-0, 3-0) at Purdue (0-0, 1-2), 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (1-0, 4-0) at Nebraska (1-0, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa (2-1) at Weber St. (1-2), 7 p.m.
Robert Morris (1-3) at Youngstown St. (3-0), 5 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. (1-2, 1-2) at Minn.-Crookston (0-3, 0-3), noon
Winona St. (2-1, 2-1) at MSU-Mankato (3-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.
U-Mary (0-3, 0-3) at MSU-Moorhead (2-1, 2-1), 2 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth (3-0, 3-0) at Bemidji St. (3-0, 3-0), 4 p.m.
Northern St. (1-2, 1-2) at St. Cloud St. (2-1, 2-1), 5 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul (2-1, 2-1) at Wayne St. (1-2, 1-2), 6 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (0-3, 0-3) at Upper Iowa (0-3, 0-3), 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista (0-1, 2-1) at Simpson (1-0, 2-1), 1 p.m.
Dubuque (0-1, 1-2) at Wartburg (1-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.
Loras (0-1, 1-2) at Central (0-0, 2-0), 1 p.m.
Luther (0-0, 0-3) at Coe (1-0, 2-1), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff (2-0, 3-1) at Concordia (Neb) (1-1, 1-2), 1 p.m.
Central Methodist (2-2) at William Penn (1-3), 6 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan (0-2, 1-3) at Dordt (1-1, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Evangel (4-0) at Grand View (2-0), 11 a.m.
Jamestown (0-2, 0-4) at Northwestern (2-0, 3-0), 1:30 p.m.
Lawrence (1-1) at Cornell (1-1), 1 p.m.
Macalester (0-2) at Grinnell (0-2), 1 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene (3-1) at Clarke (0-4), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Morris (0-1, 0-3) at Iowa Wesleyan (0-1, 0-3), 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley (2-2) at Graceland (0-4), 6 p.m.
St. Ambrose (1-1, 1-2) at St. Francis (Ind.) (1-0, 1-3) 11 a.m.
Waldorf (2-1) at Dickinson St. (2-1), 1 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central (3-2) at Highland Kansas (2-2) 1 p.m.
Iowa Western (1-3) at Dodge City (0-3), 1 p.m.
Ellsworth (1-3) at DuPage (1-3), 5 p.m.
GAMES TODAY
6 p.m. — Brown at Harvard (ESPNews)
6 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
7 p.m. — Penn St. at Maryland (FS1)
9:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at California (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Kansas at TCU (FS1)
11 a.m. — Middle Tennessee at Iowa (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Michigan (BTN)
11 a.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma (KFXA)
11:30 a.m. — Delaware at Pittsburgh (FSM)
2:30 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan St. (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Iowa St. at Baylor (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Purdue (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — USC at Washington (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. — Virginia at Notre Dame (KWWL)
3 p.m. — SMU at South Florida (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Auburn (ESPN)
6 p.m. — UConn at Central Florida (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Nebraska (KCRG)
7 p.m. — UNLV at Wyoming (ESPNU)
9 p.m. — Washington St. at Utah (FS1)
9:30 p.m. — Hawaii at Nevada (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona (ESPN)
