Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Iowa St. (5-3, 3-2) at Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1), 7 p.m.

Baylor (8-0, 5-0) at TCU (4-4, 2-3), 11 a.m.

Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4) at West Virginia (3-5, 1-4), 11 a.m.

Kansas St. (6-2, 3-2) at Texas (5-3, 3-2), 2:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa (6-2, 3-2) at Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2), 3 p.m.

Maryland (3-6, 1-5) at Ohio St. (8-0, 5-0), 11 a.m.

Penn St. (8-0, 5-0) at Minnesota (8-0, 5-0), 11 a.m.

Purdue (3-6, 2-4) at Northwestern (1-7, 0-6), 11 a.m.

Illinois (5-4, 3-3) at Michigan St. (4-4, 2-3), 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana St. (3-6, 1-4) at Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1), 4 p.m.

Illinois St. (6-3, 3-2) at South Dakota St. (7-2, 4-1), 2 p.m.

Missouri St. (1-7, 1-4) at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota (2-6, 2-3), 2 p.m.

Western Illinois (1-8, 1-4) at North Dakota St. (9-0, 5-0), 2:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

SW Minnesota St. (3-6, 1-4) at Concordia-St. Paul (5-4, 3-2), noon

Minot St. (3-6, 2-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-6, 2-3), 1 p.m.

Augustana (7-2, 4-1) at Winona St. (7-2, 3-2), 1 p.m.

Bemidji St. (6-3, 4-1) at MSU-Moorhead (5-4, 4-1), 1 p.m.

MSU-Mankato (9-0, 5-0) at Sioux Falls (7-2, 3-2), 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa (2-7, 0-5) at Wayne St. (3-6, 1-4), 1 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth (6-3, 5-0) at U-Mary (1-8, 0-5), 2 p.m.

Northern St. (5-4, 3-2) vs. Minn.-Crookston (0-9, 0-5), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson (4-4, 3-3) at Loras (4-4, 3-3), 1 p.m.

Buena Vista (3-6, 1-6) at Dubuque (5-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (8-0, 6-0) at Central (7-1, 5-1), 1 p.m.

Neb. Wesleyan (3-5, 1-5) at Luther (0-8, 0-6), 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Jacksonville (2-7, 0-5) at Drake (4-4, 4-1), 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff 5-4, 4-3) at Dordt (6-3, 5-2), 1 p.m.

Concordia (3-6, 3-5) at Morningside (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.

Hastings (2-6, 1-6) at Northwestern (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.

Peru St. (1-8, 1-2) at Grand View (9-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.

William Penn (3-5-1, 1-2) at Clarke (2-7, 2-1), 1 p.m.

Graceland (4-5, 2-1) at Culver-Stockton (4-5, 2-1), 2 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-8. 0-6) at Greenville (6-2, 5-1), 1 p.m.

Valley City St. (7-2, 5-1) at Waldorf (6-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) (2-6, 2-2) at St. Ambrose (3-4, 3-1), 1 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Hutchinson (8-2) at Iowa Central (6-5), noon

Iowa Western (7-3) at Highland-Kansas (5-4), 1 p.m.

Independence (6-3) at Ellsworth (1-9), 1 p.m.

