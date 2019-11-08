Games Saturday
BIG 12
Iowa St. (5-3, 3-2) at Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1), 7 p.m.
Baylor (8-0, 5-0) at TCU (4-4, 2-3), 11 a.m.
Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4) at West Virginia (3-5, 1-4), 11 a.m.
Kansas St. (6-2, 3-2) at Texas (5-3, 3-2), 2:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Iowa (6-2, 3-2) at Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2), 3 p.m.
Maryland (3-6, 1-5) at Ohio St. (8-0, 5-0), 11 a.m.
Penn St. (8-0, 5-0) at Minnesota (8-0, 5-0), 11 a.m.
Purdue (3-6, 2-4) at Northwestern (1-7, 0-6), 11 a.m.
Illinois (5-4, 3-3) at Michigan St. (4-4, 2-3), 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana St. (3-6, 1-4) at Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1), 4 p.m.
Illinois St. (6-3, 3-2) at South Dakota St. (7-2, 4-1), 2 p.m.
Missouri St. (1-7, 1-4) at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at South Dakota (2-6, 2-3), 2 p.m.
Western Illinois (1-8, 1-4) at North Dakota St. (9-0, 5-0), 2:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
SW Minnesota St. (3-6, 1-4) at Concordia-St. Paul (5-4, 3-2), noon
Minot St. (3-6, 2-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-6, 2-3), 1 p.m.
Augustana (7-2, 4-1) at Winona St. (7-2, 3-2), 1 p.m.
Bemidji St. (6-3, 4-1) at MSU-Moorhead (5-4, 4-1), 1 p.m.
MSU-Mankato (9-0, 5-0) at Sioux Falls (7-2, 3-2), 1 p.m.
Upper Iowa (2-7, 0-5) at Wayne St. (3-6, 1-4), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth (6-3, 5-0) at U-Mary (1-8, 0-5), 2 p.m.
Northern St. (5-4, 3-2) vs. Minn.-Crookston (0-9, 0-5), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson (4-4, 3-3) at Loras (4-4, 3-3), 1 p.m.
Buena Vista (3-6, 1-6) at Dubuque (5-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (8-0, 6-0) at Central (7-1, 5-1), 1 p.m.
Neb. Wesleyan (3-5, 1-5) at Luther (0-8, 0-6), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Jacksonville (2-7, 0-5) at Drake (4-4, 4-1), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff 5-4, 4-3) at Dordt (6-3, 5-2), 1 p.m.
Concordia (3-6, 3-5) at Morningside (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.
Hastings (2-6, 1-6) at Northwestern (8-0, 7-0), 1 p.m.
Peru St. (1-8, 1-2) at Grand View (9-0, 3-0), 1 p.m.
William Penn (3-5-1, 1-2) at Clarke (2-7, 2-1), 1 p.m.
Graceland (4-5, 2-1) at Culver-Stockton (4-5, 2-1), 2 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan (0-8. 0-6) at Greenville (6-2, 5-1), 1 p.m.
Valley City St. (7-2, 5-1) at Waldorf (6-3, 4-2), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) (2-6, 2-2) at St. Ambrose (3-4, 3-1), 1 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Hutchinson (8-2) at Iowa Central (6-5), noon
Iowa Western (7-3) at Highland-Kansas (5-4), 1 p.m.
Independence (6-3) at Ellsworth (1-9), 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.