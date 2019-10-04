Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

TCU (3-1, 1-0) at Iowa St. (2-2, 0-1) 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (4-1, 1-1) at Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1), 11 a.m.

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) at Kansas (2-3, 0-2), 11 a.m.

Texas (3-1, 1-0) at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Baylor (4-0, 1-0) at Kansas St. (3-1, 0-1), 2:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa (4-0, 1-0) at Michigan (3-1, 1-1), 11 a.m.

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Minnesota (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Maryland (2-2, 1-1) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2), 11 a.m.

Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) at Nebraska (3-2, 1-1), 3 p.m.

Kent St. (2-2) at Wisconsin (4-0), 11 a.m.

Purdue (1-3,0-1) at Penn St. (4-0, 1-0), 11 a.m.

Michigan St. (4-1, 2-0) at Ohio St. (5-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Youngstown St. (4-0) at Northern Iowa (2-2), 4 p.m.

North Dakota St. (4-0) at Illinois St. (3-1), noon

Indiana St. (2-2) at South Dakota (3-1), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois (2-2) at South Dakota St. (1-3), 2 p.m.

Missouri St. (0-3) at Western Illinois (0-4), 3 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston (0-4, 0-4) at Wayne St. (1-3, 1-3), 1 p.m.

Winona St. (2-2, 2-2) at MSU-Moorhead (3-1, 3-1) 1 p.m.

U-Mary (0-4, 0-4) at Sioux Falls (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul (3-1, 3-1) at St. Cloud St. (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at MSU-Mankato, 2 p.m.

Augustana (3-1, 3-1) at Bemidji St. (3-1, 3-1), 2 p.m.

Northern St. (2-2, 2-2) at Upper Iowa (0-4, 0-4), 3 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. (1-3, 1-3) at Minot St. (2-2, 2-2), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central (3-0, 1-0) at Luther (0-4, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Coe (3-1, 2-) at Dubuque (1-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Simpson (3-1, 2-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (4-0, 2-0) at Buena Vista (2-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Valparaiso (0-4, 0-0) at Drake (1-3, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff (3-2, 2-1) at Midland (1-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Morningside (3-0, 2-0) at Hastings (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Grand View (5-0) at (5-0), 11 a.m.

Graceland (0-5) at Evangel (4-1), 1 p.m.

Clarke (0-5) at Baker (3-2), 1 p.m.

William Penn (1-3-1) at Missouri Valley (3-2), 2 p.m.

Cornell (2-1) at Macalester (1-2), 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-4, 0-2) at Crown (1-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.

Valley City St. (3-1, 1-1) at Waldorf (2-2, 0-1), 1 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Garden City (4-2) at Iowa Central (3-3), noon

Ellsworth (1-4, 0-0) at Iowa Western (2-3, 0-1), 2:30 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. -- Dartmouth at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- Central Florida at Cincinnati (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. -- Iowa at Michigan (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Kent St. at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- Maryland at Rutgers (BTN)

11 a.m. -- Oklahoma at Kansas (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Purdue at Penn St. (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- TCU at Iowa St. (ESPN2)

11:30 a.m. -- Boston College at Louisville (FSM)

2:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Florida (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Kansas St. (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Bowling Green at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. -- Illinois at Minnesota (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- Texas at West Virginia (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Miami (ESPN)

2:45 p.m. -- Memphis at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)

3 p.m. -- Northwestern at Nebraska (KFXA)

4 p.m. -- Youngstown St. at Northern Iowa (NBCSCH)

6 p.m. -- Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- Michigan St. at Ohio St. (KCRG)

6:30 p.m. -- Tulsa at SMU (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- California at Oregon (KFXA)

9 p.m. -- San Diego St. at Colorado St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- Washington at Stanford (ESPN)

