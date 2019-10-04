Games Saturday
BIG 12
TCU (3-1, 1-0) at Iowa St. (2-2, 0-1) 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. (4-1, 1-1) at Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1), 11 a.m.
Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) at Kansas (2-3, 0-2), 11 a.m.
Texas (3-1, 1-0) at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Baylor (4-0, 1-0) at Kansas St. (3-1, 0-1), 2:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Iowa (4-0, 1-0) at Michigan (3-1, 1-1), 11 a.m.
Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Minnesota (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Maryland (2-2, 1-1) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-2), 11 a.m.
Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) at Nebraska (3-2, 1-1), 3 p.m.
Kent St. (2-2) at Wisconsin (4-0), 11 a.m.
Purdue (1-3,0-1) at Penn St. (4-0, 1-0), 11 a.m.
Michigan St. (4-1, 2-0) at Ohio St. (5-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Youngstown St. (4-0) at Northern Iowa (2-2), 4 p.m.
North Dakota St. (4-0) at Illinois St. (3-1), noon
Indiana St. (2-2) at South Dakota (3-1), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois (2-2) at South Dakota St. (1-3), 2 p.m.
Missouri St. (0-3) at Western Illinois (0-4), 3 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston (0-4, 0-4) at Wayne St. (1-3, 1-3), 1 p.m.
Winona St. (2-2, 2-2) at MSU-Moorhead (3-1, 3-1) 1 p.m.
U-Mary (0-4, 0-4) at Sioux Falls (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul (3-1, 3-1) at St. Cloud St. (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at MSU-Mankato, 2 p.m.
Augustana (3-1, 3-1) at Bemidji St. (3-1, 3-1), 2 p.m.
Northern St. (2-2, 2-2) at Upper Iowa (0-4, 0-4), 3 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (1-3, 1-3) at Minot St. (2-2, 2-2), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central (3-0, 1-0) at Luther (0-4, 0-2), 1 p.m.
Coe (3-1, 2-) at Dubuque (1-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.
Simpson (3-1, 2-0) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (4-0, 2-0) at Buena Vista (2-2, 0-2), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Valparaiso (0-4, 0-0) at Drake (1-3, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (3-2, 2-1) at Midland (1-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.
Morningside (3-0, 2-0) at Hastings (2-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Grand View (5-0) at (5-0), 11 a.m.
Graceland (0-5) at Evangel (4-1), 1 p.m.
Clarke (0-5) at Baker (3-2), 1 p.m.
William Penn (1-3-1) at Missouri Valley (3-2), 2 p.m.
Cornell (2-1) at Macalester (1-2), 1 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan (0-4, 0-2) at Crown (1-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.
Valley City St. (3-1, 1-1) at Waldorf (2-2, 0-1), 1 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Garden City (4-2) at Iowa Central (3-3), noon
Ellsworth (1-4, 0-0) at Iowa Western (2-3, 0-1), 2:30 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
6 p.m. -- Dartmouth at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- Central Florida at Cincinnati (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. -- Iowa at Michigan (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Kent St. at Wisconsin (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- Maryland at Rutgers (BTN)
11 a.m. -- Oklahoma at Kansas (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech (FS1)
11 a.m. -- Purdue at Penn St. (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- TCU at Iowa St. (ESPN2)
11:30 a.m. -- Boston College at Louisville (FSM)
2:30 p.m. -- Auburn at Florida (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Kansas St. (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Bowling Green at Notre Dame (KWWL)
2:30 p.m. -- Illinois at Minnesota (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- Texas at West Virginia (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- Virginia Tech at Miami (ESPN)
2:45 p.m. -- Memphis at La.-Monroe (ESPNU)
3 p.m. -- Northwestern at Nebraska (KFXA)
4 p.m. -- Youngstown St. at Northern Iowa (NBCSCH)
6 p.m. -- Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- Michigan St. at Ohio St. (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. -- Tulsa at SMU (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- California at Oregon (KFXA)
9 p.m. -- San Diego St. at Colorado St. (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. -- Washington at Stanford (ESPN)
