Game today
BIG TEN
Ohio St. (6-0, 3-0) at Northwestern (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG 12
Iowa St. (4-2, 2-1) at Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), 11 a.m.
West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) at Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0), 11 a.m.
TCU (3-2, 1-1) at Kansas St. (3-2, 0-2), 1:30 p.m.
Baylor (6-0, 3-0) at Oklahoma St. (4-2, 1-2), 3 p.m.
Kansas (2-4, 0-3) at Texas (4-2, 2-1), 6 p.m.
BIG TEN
Purdue (2-4, 1-2) at Iowa (4-2, 1-2), 11 a.m.
Michigan (5-1, 3-1) at Penn St. (6-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.
Indiana (4-2, 1-2) at Maryland (3-3, 1-2), 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota (6-0, 3-0) at Rutgers (1-5, 0-4), 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) at Illinois (2-4, 0-3), 11 a.m.
South Dakota St. (5-1, 2-0) at Indiana St. (3-3, 1-1), noon
Illinois St. (4-2, 1-1) at Western Illinois (0-6, 0-2), 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. (4-2, 0-20) at Southern Illinois, (4-2, 0-2), 2:30 p.m.
Missouri St. (1-4, 1-1) at North Dakota St. (6-0, 2-0), 2:30 p.m.
South Dakota (3-3, 2-0) at Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1), 4 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Winona St. (4-2, 2-2) at Bemidji St. (5-1,3-1), 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (2-4, 1-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-3, 2-2), 1 p.m.
U-Mary (1-5, 0-4) at MSU-Mankato (6-0, 4-0), 1 p.m.
Northern St. (3-3, 2-2) at Wayne St. (3-3, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Augustana (4-2, 3-1) at MSU-Moorhead (3-3, 3-1), 1 p.m.
Minn. -(5-1, 4-0) at Sioux Falls (4-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Crookston (0-6, 0-4) at Upper Iowa (0-6, 0-4), 3 p.m.
Concordia-Saint Paul (4-2, 3-1) at Minot St. (2-4, 2-2), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg (6-0, 4-0) at Simpson (4-1, 3-0), 1 p.m.
Central (4-1, 2-1) at Buena Vista (2-4, 0-4), 1 p.m.
Coe (4-2, 3-1) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-2, 1-2), 1 p.m.
Loras (2-3, 1-2) at Dubuque (3-3, 2-2), 2 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Dordt (3-3, 2-2) at Doane (4-3, 4-1), 1 p.m.
Jamestown (1-6, 1-4) at Morningside (5-0, 4-0), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (5-0, 4-0) at Concordia 3-3, 3-2), 1 p.m.
Grand View (6-0) at Culver-Stockton 2-4), 12:30 p.m.
Peru St. (0-6) at Clarke (0-6), 1 p.m.
Graceland (0-6) at William Penn (2-3-1), 2:30 p.m.
U of Chicago (3-2, 1-0) at Cornell (2-3, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Dakota St. (3-3, 1-2) at Waldorf (4-2, 3-0), 2 p.m.
Trinity International (1-6, 0-3) at St. Ambrose (2-3, 3-0), 6 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central (4-4, 1-0) at Ellsworth (1-6, 0-1). 1 p.m.
Snow (4-2) at Iowa Western (1-1), 1 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Northwestern (BTN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Clemson at Louisville (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Florida at South Carolina (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Houston at UConn (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Iowa St. at Texas Tech (FS1)
11 a.m. — Purdue at Iowa (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma (KFXA)
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Rutgers (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — LSU at Mississippi St. (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Washington (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Temple at SMU (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
3 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St. (KFXA)
4 p.m. — South Dakota at Northern Iowa (NBCSCH)
5 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Colorado at Washington St. (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Tulane at Memphis (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Penn St. (KCRG)
8 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)
9:15 p.m. — Boise St. at BYU (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m. — Nevada at Utah St. (ESPNU)
