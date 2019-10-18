Clip art football

Game today

BIG TEN

Ohio St. (6-0, 3-0) at Northwestern (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Iowa St. (4-2, 2-1) at Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), 11 a.m.

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) at Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0), 11 a.m.

TCU (3-2, 1-1) at Kansas St. (3-2, 0-2), 1:30 p.m.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0) at Oklahoma St. (4-2, 1-2), 3 p.m.

Kansas (2-4, 0-3) at Texas (4-2, 2-1), 6 p.m.

BIG TEN

Purdue (2-4, 1-2) at Iowa (4-2, 1-2), 11 a.m.

Michigan (5-1, 3-1) at Penn St. (6-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Indiana (4-2, 1-2) at Maryland (3-3, 1-2), 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota (6-0, 3-0) at Rutgers (1-5, 0-4), 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) at Illinois (2-4, 0-3), 11 a.m.

South Dakota St. (5-1, 2-0) at Indiana St. (3-3, 1-1), noon

Illinois St. (4-2, 1-1) at Western Illinois (0-6, 0-2), 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. (4-2, 0-20) at Southern Illinois, (4-2, 0-2), 2:30 p.m.

Missouri St. (1-4, 1-1) at North Dakota St. (6-0, 2-0), 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota (3-3, 2-0) at Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1), 4 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Winona St. (4-2, 2-2) at Bemidji St. (5-1,3-1), 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. (2-4, 1-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-3, 2-2), 1 p.m.

U-Mary (1-5, 0-4) at MSU-Mankato (6-0, 4-0), 1 p.m.

Northern St. (3-3, 2-2) at Wayne St. (3-3, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Augustana (4-2, 3-1) at MSU-Moorhead (3-3, 3-1), 1 p.m.

Minn. -(5-1, 4-0) at Sioux Falls (4-2, 2-2), 1 p.m.

Minn.-Crookston (0-6, 0-4) at Upper Iowa (0-6, 0-4), 3 p.m.

Concordia-Saint Paul (4-2, 3-1) at Minot St. (2-4, 2-2), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg (6-0, 4-0) at Simpson (4-1, 3-0), 1 p.m.

Central (4-1, 2-1) at Buena Vista (2-4, 0-4), 1 p.m.

Coe (4-2, 3-1) at Nebraska Wesleyan (3-2, 1-2), 1 p.m.

Loras (2-3, 1-2) at Dubuque (3-3, 2-2), 2 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Dordt (3-3, 2-2) at Doane (4-3, 4-1), 1 p.m.

Jamestown (1-6, 1-4) at Morningside (5-0, 4-0), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (5-0, 4-0) at Concordia 3-3, 3-2), 1 p.m.

Grand View (6-0) at Culver-Stockton 2-4), 12:30 p.m.

Peru St. (0-6) at Clarke (0-6), 1 p.m.

Graceland (0-6) at William Penn (2-3-1), 2:30 p.m.

U of Chicago (3-2, 1-0) at Cornell (2-3, 0-1), 1 p.m.

Dakota St. (3-3, 1-2) at Waldorf (4-2, 3-0), 2 p.m.

Trinity International (1-6, 0-3) at St. Ambrose (2-3, 3-0), 6 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central (4-4, 1-0) at Ellsworth (1-6, 0-1). 1 p.m.

Snow (4-2) at Iowa Western (1-1), 1 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Northwestern (BTN)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Clemson at Louisville (KCRG)

11 a.m. — Florida at South Carolina (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Houston at UConn (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Iowa St. at Texas Tech (FS1)

11 a.m. — Purdue at Iowa (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma (KFXA)

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Rutgers (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — LSU at Mississippi St. (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Washington (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — Temple at SMU (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

3 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St. (KFXA)

4 p.m. — South Dakota at Northern Iowa (NBCSCH)

5 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Colorado at Washington St. (ESPNU)

6 p.m. — Tulane at Memphis (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Penn St. (KCRG)

8 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)

9:15 p.m. — Boise St. at BYU (ESPN2)

9:15 p.m. — Nevada at Utah St. (ESPNU)

