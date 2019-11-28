Games today
BIG 12
Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6) at (6-5, 4-4) Texas, 11 a.m.
West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) at TCU (5-6, 3-5) , 2:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Iowa (8-3, 5-3) at Nebraska (5-6, 3-5), 1:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG 12
Iowa St. (7-4, 5-3) at Kansas St. (7-4, 4-4), 6 p.m.
Baylor (10-1, 7-1) at Kansas (3-8, 1-1), 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) at Oklahoma St. (8-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN
Indiana (7-4, 4-4) at Purdue (4-7, 3-5), 11 a.m.
Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) at Illinois (-5, 4-4), 11 a.m.
Ohio St. (11-0, 8-0) at Michigan (9-2, 6-2), 11 a.m.
Maryland (3-8, 1-7) at Michigan St (5-6, 3-5). 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota (10-1, 7-1), 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) at Penn St. (9-2, 6-2) , 2:30 p.m.
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 11 a.m.
Central Connecticut St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), noon
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon
Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.
Illinois St. (8-4) at SE Missouri St. (9-3), 1 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 3 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at SE Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.
NCAA DII PLAYOFFS
Second round
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.
Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA DIII PLAYOFFS
Second round
Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), noon
Saint John's (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 12:05 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
11 a.m. -- Texas Tech at Texas (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Miami (Ohio at Ball St. (CBSSN)
11 a.m. -- Toledo at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- Virginia Tech at Virginia (KCRG)
1:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Nebraska (BTN)
1:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Arkansas (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Cincinnati at Memphis (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- Boise St. at Colorado St. (CBSSN)
3 p.m. -- Washington St. at Washington (KFXA)
3:15 p.m. -- West Virginia at TCU (ESPN)
7 p.m. -- South Florida at Central Florida (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. -- Clemson at South Carolina (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- Georgia at Georgia Tech (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- Indiana at Purdue (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- Northwestern at Illinois (FS1)
11 a.m. -- Tulsa at East Carolina (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- Florida International at Marshall (CBSSN)
11:30 a.m. -- Wake Forest at Syracuse (FSM)
2:30 p.m. -- Alabama at Auburn (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Baylor at Kansas (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- Maryland at Michigan St. (FS1)
2:30 p.m. -- Miami at Duke (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Rutgers at Penn St. (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- Wisconsin at Minnesota (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- UConn at Temple (CBSSN)
3 p.m. -- Notre Dame at Stanford (KFXA)
3 p.m. -- Tulane at SMU (ESPNU)
4 p.m. -- Grambling vs. Southern U. (NBCSN)
6 p.m. -- Iowa St. at Kansas St. (FS1)
6 p.m. -- Navy at Houston (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- Texas A&M at LSU (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- Colorado at Utah (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. -- La. Monroe at La.-Lafayette (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. (KFXA)
8 p.m. -- BYU at San Diego St. (CBSSN)
9 p.m. -- Arizona at Arizona St. (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- California at UCLA (FS1)
9:30 p.m. -- Fresno St. at San Jose St. (ESPN2)
11:30 p.m. -- Army at Hawaii (CBSSN)
