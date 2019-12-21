FARGO, N.D. (AP) — In just seconds a dynasty that appeared vulnerable became unbeatable.
Christian Watson scored long touchdowns on back-to-back touches early in the second quarter and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State blitzed Montana State 42-14 in a semifinal on Saturday for its 36th straight victory.
"Ït was a crazy experience out there today," Watson said after gaining 86 yards on three runs and 88 on two receptions.
Trey Lance found Watson behind the defense along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown one play after the Bobcats tied the game at 7. After a three-and-out by Montana State, Watson went 70 yards on a reverse. Both plays took 10 seconds and came less than two minutes apart.
“Explosive,” Lance said. “Anytime he gets the ball in his hands, I’m not catching him. I don’t know if a lot of guys are going to catch him. This dude, he can turn on the burners. He’s really explosive with the ball in his hands.”
Lance threw for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard hookup with Dimitri Williams, and scored two rushing touchdowns.
The top-seeded Bison (15-0) were in the semifinals for the ninth straight year. They have now won eight with the previous seven bringing national titles.
Montana State (11-4) lost to NDSU 52-10 in the second round last year.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," first-year Bison head coach Matt Entz said. “I'm probably afraid to go home and take a nap. I feel I'll wake up and we'll be getting ready for Butler (the season opener) or something like that. It would be a dream. It's gone unbelievably fast.”
New Mexico Bowl
SAN DIEGO ST. 48, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 11: Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory.
Boca Raton Bowl
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 52, SMU 28: Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control in the Boca Raton Bowl.
It was FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss — and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn’t miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.
James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. Rashad Smith ran a fumble back for a score in the third quarter to help FAU blow the game open. Brandon Robison completed 27 of 37 passes for FAU.
Cure Bowl
LIBERTY 23, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16: Frankie Hickson ran for 120 yards on 22 carries, Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns in Liberty’s Cure Bowl victory on Saturday.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery Aug. 16, got his 50th career victory.
Celebration Bowl
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 64, ALCORN ST. 44: Kylil Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NC A&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls — including two straight.
