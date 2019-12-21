College football’s early signing period closed with several top-100 prospects still officially uncommitted.
That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re undecided.
Nine of the nation’s top 100 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports are listed as uncommitted, but the majority of them plan to announce their college decisions over the next two weeks.
Cornerbacks Kelee Ringo (ranked No. 8 overall) and Dontae Manning (No. 76), tight end/athlete Darnell Washington (No. 10), wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. (No. 57) and Xzavier Henderson (No. 59) and running backs Zachary Evans (No. 14) and Daniyel Ngata (No. 80) are scheduled to announce at their respective high school all-star games. The Under Armour All-America Game takes place Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida, and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Jan. 4 at San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s just an opportunity to do it on national television and just sort of make a moment out of it,” said Barton Simmons, the director of scouting for 247Sports.
While these all-star games have long served as showcases for elite recruits to announce their college decisions, the arrival of the early signing period two years ago has created a new wrinkle because it leaves open the possibility that a player could sign with a school and try to keep it quiet until he announces his decision on television.
Simmons said the all-star game announcements could provide good news for Georgia and Oregon since both schools are contending for a number of top players who haven’t announced decisions, including Ringo and Manning. Georgia also is a contender for Washington and Evans.
Clemson closes the early signing period ranked atop the team recruiting rankings after landing seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects, but Alabama is close behind. Clemson and Alabama are followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
“Alabama could absolutely top Clemson depending on whether they can figure out a surprise here in January, but I think Georgia is probably the team that is most dangerous for Clemson,” Simmons said regarding the race for No. 1.
SEC DOMINATION: SEC schools make up six of the top eight teams in the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings as the early signing period closes. No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 LSU are followed by No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida.
By contrast, the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team is Washington at 14.
RHOADS TO ARIZONA: Arizona has hired former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as its defensive coordinator.
He replaces Marcel Yates, who was fired with linebackers coach John Rushing on Oct. 30. Former NFL coach Chuck Cecil served as the Wildcats' interim defensive coordinator after Yates was fired.
Rhoads spent the past two seasons as UCLA's defensive backs coach after a two-year stint at Arkansas, where he was defensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach after Bret Bielema was fired in November 2017.
