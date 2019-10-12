DUBUQUE -- Loras College raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead and went on to hand Luther a 56-21 American Rivers Conference football defeat Saturday.
Duhawks quarterback Noah Sigwarth ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns while producing 252 yards of total offense.
Luther (0-6, 0-4) had 471 yards of total offense, including 301 on the ground.Parker Kizer led the Norse with 95 yards. Michael Lorento was 9 of 19 passing for 155 yards and two TDs, and Andre Atkins caught two passes for 73 yards with a 67-yard score.
Loras improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in ARC action.
UPPER IOWA AT U-MARY: Snowy weather forced the postponement of Upper Iowa's Northern Sun Conference game at the University of Mary Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.
The Peacocks and Marauders are scheduled to play Sunday at noon.
