CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College racked up 493 yards of total offense and crushed Luther 52-21 Saturday in an American Rivers Conference football game.
The Kohawks (3-1, 2-0) got 239 passing yards and touchdowns covering 44, 10 and 34 yards from Quentin White, who completed 14 of 20 attempts. Tyler Dralle added 116 rushing yards and a pair of TDs.
Coe led 24-7 at halftime and blew the game wide open in the third period with 21 unanswered points.
Luther (0-4, 0-2) was just 3 of 17 on third down and had 224 total yards. Quon Lambert ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Norse.
SW MINNESOTA ST. 35, UPPER IOWA 28: Upper Iowa stayed within striking distance all night, but the Peacocks were never able to overtake Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Conference football setback.
It was a 7-7 game after the first quarter, but the Mustangs jumped in front 21-7 in the second and traded touchdowns with Upper Iowa the rest of the way.
Upper Iowa (0-4) finished with a 469-297 advantage in total offense and got 233 passing yards from Myles Herrera and 113 rushing from Levon Bellemy, but SW Minnesota State (1-3) scored 14 pivotal points off Peacock turnovers.
