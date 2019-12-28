College bowls
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Camping World Bowl At Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame 33, Iowa St. 9
Cotton Bowl Classic At Arlington, Texas Penn St. 53, Memphis 39
Peach Bowl At Atlanta LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl At Glendale, Ariz. CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), (late)
GAMES MONDAY SERVPRO First Responder Bowl At Dallas Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl At Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl At Santa Clara, Calif. Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl At Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY Belk Bowl At Charlotte, N.C. Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl At El Paso, Texas Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl At Memphis, Tenn. Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona BowlAt Tucson, Ariz. Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo BowlAt San Antonio Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY Citrus BowlAt Orlando, Fla. Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback BowlAt Tampa, Fla. Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose BowlAt Pasadena, Calif. Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl At New Orleans Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl At Jacksonville, Fla. Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY Famous Idaho Potato Bowl At Boise Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY Armed Forces Bowl At Fort Worth, Texas Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6 Lendingtree Bowl At Mobile, Ala. Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13 College Football Championship At New Orleans Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 18 East-West Shrine Classic At St. Petersburg, Fla. East vs. West, 2 p.m.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl At Pasadena, Calif. American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25 Senior Bowl At Mobile, Ala. North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26 Hula Bowl At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS Championship GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11
At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
