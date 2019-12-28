ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-America linebacker Micah Parsons led the big blitz for Penn State, and he had Brady White all wrapped up when the Memphis quarterback suddenly flipped away the ball — right into the hands of Garrett Taylor.
On a day when the Nittany Lions' defense gave up its most points and yards all season, Taylor turned that gift into a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 53-39 victory over the Group of Five Tigers on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.
“A huge momentum shift,” Taylor said.
Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, but the Parsons-created pick-six came three plays after Brown was stopped short on a fourth-and-one. Taylor put the Nittany Lions (11-2, No. 10 CFP) up 45-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“For our defense to come back and what you probably consider a sudden-change situation, and be able to get that play, I think it was a huge momentum play," coach James Franklin said.
Said Parsons: “The game was going back and forth, and I thought the team who had a defensive turnover would win, and we got one when we needed."
Brown was the offensive MVP and Parsons, with 14 tackles and two sacks, was the game's top defensive player. Both had gone back and forth about that possibility during practice this week.
American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State's coach earlier this month.
“It just didn't end the way we wanted to,” Silverfield said. “I have to do a better job as a head coach to make sure all three phases are prepared. That's 100% on me. That won't happen moving forward.”
