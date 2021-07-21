AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Duke Slater

Slater earned a law degree from Iowa while playing in the NFL. He later worked as a lawyer in Chicago, and became one of the city's first Black judges.

The idea of honoring Slater at Iowa's stadium first surfaced more than 50 years ago.

In the 1970s, University of Iowa President Willard "Sandy" Boyd proposed naming the Hawkeyes' stadium Kinnick-Slater, in part to honor of 1939 Heisman Trophy trophy winner Nile Kinnick.

Boyd's idea faced pushback from some fans and a committee who opposed having a joint name. As a compromise, the university named the stadium for the late Kinnick, and a residence hall for Slater.

Slater Residence Hall, which has housed generations of Iowa students, was the first building on Iowa's campus named for an African-American but few students have knowledge of its namesake. As a Black student, Slater himself would not have been able to live in a campus dormitory under practices in place at the time.

The university in 2019 added a bronze sculpture to commemorate Slater and the 1921 team outside Kinnick Stadium.