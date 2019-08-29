Clip art football

College football

GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Rice at Army (-23 1/2);50 1/2

Utah St. at Wake Forest (-3 1/2);63

Wisconsin (-12 1/2) at South Florida;57 1/2

Tulsa at Michigan St. (-22);47 1/2

UMass at Rutgers (-15);56

Colorado St. vs. Colorado at Denver (-13);58 1/2

Purdue (-10) at Nevada;59

Oklahoma St. (-15 1/2) at Oregon St. (73 1/2)

GAMES SATURDAY

Fla. Atlantic at Ohio St. (-27);63 1/2

S. Alabama at Nebraska (-36);64

E. Carolina at N.C. St. (-17);55

Akron at Illinois (-17);59

Ball St. vs. Indiana at Indianapolis (-17);59

Toledo at Kentucky (-12);59

Mississippi St. (-21) vs. La. Lafayette at New Orleans;58

Mississippi at Memphis (-6);68

Georgia St. at Tennessee (-26);57 1/2

E. Michigan (-5 1/2) at Coastal Carolina;55

S. Carolina (-7 1/2) vs. N. Carolina at Charlotte;63

Duke at Alabama (-34 1/2);58 1/2

Northwestern at Stanford (-6 1/2);47

Va. Tech (-3 1/2) at Boston College;56 1/2

Syracuse (-17 1/2);at Liberty;66

Boise St. vs. Florida St. at Jacksonville (-5);53 1/2

SMU at Arkansas St. (-2 1/2);57 1/2

Middle Tenn. St. at Michigan (-33);53 1/2

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (-22);49 1/2

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28);53 1/2

Georgia (-21) at Vanderbilt;57 1/2

Virginia (-2 1/2) at Pittsburgh;46

Missouri (-17 1/2) at Wyoming;54 1/2

Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas (-3);56

La. Tech at Texas (-20 1/2);55

New Mexico St. at Washington St. (-32 1/2);65

Fresno St. at USC (-13 1/2);53

GAME SUNDAY

Houston at Oklahoma (-24 1/2);81 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Notre Dame (-20 1/2) at Louisville;57 1/2

(Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change)

NFL

GAME THURSDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Green Bay at Chicago (-3);46

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Minnesota (-4);47 1/2

Washington at Philadelphia (-8 1/2);46

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets (-3);39 1/2

Baltimore (-5) at Miami;37 1/2

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (PK);49

Kansas City (-4) at Jacksonville;52 1/2

Tennessee at Cleveland (-5 1/2);45 1/2

L.A. Rams (-3) at Carolina;51

Detroit (-2 1/2) at Arizona;47 1/2

Cincinnati at Seattle (-9 1/2);43 1/2

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers (-3);48

N.Y. Giants at Dallas (-7);45 1/2

Pittsburgh at New England (-6);52

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at New Orleans (-7);53 1/2

Denver at Oakland (-2);43 1/2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments