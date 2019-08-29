College football
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Rice at Army (-23 1/2);50 1/2
Utah St. at Wake Forest (-3 1/2);63
Wisconsin (-12 1/2) at South Florida;57 1/2
Tulsa at Michigan St. (-22);47 1/2
UMass at Rutgers (-15);56
Colorado St. vs. Colorado at Denver (-13);58 1/2
Purdue (-10) at Nevada;59
Oklahoma St. (-15 1/2) at Oregon St. (73 1/2)
GAMES SATURDAY
Fla. Atlantic at Ohio St. (-27);63 1/2
S. Alabama at Nebraska (-36);64
E. Carolina at N.C. St. (-17);55
Akron at Illinois (-17);59
Ball St. vs. Indiana at Indianapolis (-17);59
Toledo at Kentucky (-12);59
Mississippi St. (-21) vs. La. Lafayette at New Orleans;58
Mississippi at Memphis (-6);68
Georgia St. at Tennessee (-26);57 1/2
E. Michigan (-5 1/2) at Coastal Carolina;55
S. Carolina (-7 1/2) vs. N. Carolina at Charlotte;63
Duke at Alabama (-34 1/2);58 1/2
Northwestern at Stanford (-6 1/2);47
Va. Tech (-3 1/2) at Boston College;56 1/2
Syracuse (-17 1/2);at Liberty;66
Boise St. vs. Florida St. at Jacksonville (-5);53 1/2
SMU at Arkansas St. (-2 1/2);57 1/2
Middle Tenn. St. at Michigan (-33);53 1/2
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (-22);49 1/2
Georgia Southern at LSU (-28);53 1/2
Georgia (-21) at Vanderbilt;57 1/2
Virginia (-2 1/2) at Pittsburgh;46
Missouri (-17 1/2) at Wyoming;54 1/2
Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas (-3);56
La. Tech at Texas (-20 1/2);55
New Mexico St. at Washington St. (-32 1/2);65
Fresno St. at USC (-13 1/2);53
GAME SUNDAY
Houston at Oklahoma (-24 1/2);81 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Notre Dame (-20 1/2) at Louisville;57 1/2
(Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change)
NFL
GAME THURSDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Green Bay at Chicago (-3);46
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Minnesota (-4);47 1/2
Washington at Philadelphia (-8 1/2);46
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets (-3);39 1/2
Baltimore (-5) at Miami;37 1/2
San Francisco at Tampa Bay (PK);49
Kansas City (-4) at Jacksonville;52 1/2
Tennessee at Cleveland (-5 1/2);45 1/2
L.A. Rams (-3) at Carolina;51
Detroit (-2 1/2) at Arizona;47 1/2
Cincinnati at Seattle (-9 1/2);43 1/2
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers (-3);48
N.Y. Giants at Dallas (-7);45 1/2
Pittsburgh at New England (-6);52
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at New Orleans (-7);53 1/2
Denver at Oakland (-2);43 1/2
