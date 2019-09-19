{{featured_button_text}}
WINONA, Minn. — Winona State scored a pair of first-period touchdowns and kept Upper Iowa out of the end zone in a 28-0 Northern Sun Conference shutout Thursday.

The Warriors (2-1) got a 22-yard touchdown pass 9:33 into the game and a 10-yarder with 1:57 left on the first-quarter clock. They added another TD 1:45 before halftime for a 21-0 cushion.

Upper Iowa shut down Winona State in the second half until Sam Santiago-Lloyd broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

The Peacocks (0-3) had 14 tackles for a loss and five quarterback sacks, but managed just 261 yards of total offense.

