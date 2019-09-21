DECORAH -- Wartburg College got rolling early and never slowed down Saturday as the Knights blasted American Rivers Conference rival Luther 62-10 in college football action.
Wartburg (3-0) jumped in front 13-0 in the opening quarter, widened the lead to 34-7 by halftime and outscored the Norse (0-3) 28-3 in the second half.
The Knights finished with 603 yards of total offense (289 rushing, 314 passing), 33 first downs, converted 9 of 13 third downs and went 2-for-2 on fourth downs.
Jace Moore completed 14 of 17 passes for 168 yards and two TDs while Noah Dodd was 9 of 9 for 102 yards and a TD. Neither quarterback threw an interception.
Mason Carter led the rushing attack with 93 yards and a TD on five carries, Hunter Clasen had 10 carries for 91 yards and a score and Bennett Goettsch tallied a pair of TDs on the ground.
Kolin Schulte led the receiving corps with 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown while Brandan Childs, Jax Bryngelson and Matthew Mulford also caught TD passes.
Luther rushed for 244 yards, but passed for just 107 with two interceptions.
