College football: Wartburg steamrolls Nebraska Wesleyan on homecoming

WAVERLY – No. 17 Wartburg College remained the only undefeated team in the American Rivers Conference after rolling over Nebraska Wesleyan 65-0 on Saturday during Homecoming at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

“Getting the defense back on track, having that offense build off the confidence that they kind of had last week… we’re hitting all cylinders, and that’s how you get to 65-0,” head coach Chris Winter said.

Brock Califf set the Knights up well with a 32-yard kick return, which they made good use of with a 58-yard drive, completed by a two-yard touchdown run by Hunter Clasen on its opening drive.

Wartburg (7-0 overall, 5-0 ARC) scored touchdowns on its next four drives, with the Nile McLaughlin directed offense moving the ball at will. McLaughlin threw touchdown passes to Thomas Butters (8 and 24) and Drake George (63) in the first half as finished 17 of 21 for 305 yards.

Meanwhile, the Knights’ defense pinned the Prairie Wolves down, with NWU's closest chance at a score taking them to Wartburg’s 18-yard line. However, two sacks and a fumble put the ball back into the Knights’ hands.

The Prairie Wolves managed just 195 total yards.

“We had a little lull where they had a couple of nice drives – we were struggling to stop the run more so than we would’ve expected in this game than we’ve had all year,” Winter said. “But we were kind of able to right that, get them off the field, create a negative play and set ourselves up to get some third and fourth downs so we could really get some pressure.”

McLaughlin had just one mistake in his brilliant first half, an interception with the Knights up 34-0. But he made up for it on Wartburg's next possession with a 63-yard pass to Drake George for a touchdown as Wartburg led 41-0 at halftime.

“Nile just continues to get better every week. He’s gaining more confidence in the offense, he’s gaining more confidence in the weapons around him,” Winter said.

The Knights kept it up in the second half with a six-yard touchdown run by White and 11-yard touchdown rush by Kaleb Lamphier. They closed it out in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Cael O’Neill and a five-yard touchdown run by Joey Anderson.

Clasen led Wartburg with 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries, and George finished with four catches for 92 yards.

Wartburg has a bye week next Saturday before playing Buena Vista Oct. 29.