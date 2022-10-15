 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football: Wartburg steamrolls Nebraska Wesleyan on homecoming

  • Updated
  • 0
101622-spt-wartburg 1

Wartburg College quarterback Nile McLaughlin scrambles for yards Saturday against Nebraska Wesleyan during the Knights' Homecoming game at Walson-Hoover Stadium. 

 WARTBURG SPORTS INFORMATION

WAVERLY – No. 17 Wartburg College remained the only undefeated team in the American Rivers Conference after rolling over Nebraska Wesleyan 65-0 on Saturday during Homecoming at Walston-Hoover Stadium. 

“Getting the defense back on track, having that offense build off the confidence that they kind of had last week… we’re hitting all cylinders, and that’s how you get to 65-0,” head coach Chris Winter said.

Brock Califf set the Knights up well with a 32-yard kick return, which they made good use of with a 58-yard drive, completed by a two-yard touchdown run by Hunter Clasen on its opening drive.

Wartburg (7-0 overall, 5-0 ARC) scored touchdowns on its next four drives, with the Nile McLaughlin directed offense moving the ball at will. McLaughlin threw touchdown passes to Thomas Butters (8 and 24) and Drake George (63) in the first half as finished 17 of 21 for 305 yards. 

Meanwhile, the Knights’ defense pinned the Prairie Wolves down, with NWU's closest chance at a score taking them to Wartburg’s 18-yard line. However, two sacks and a fumble put the ball back into the Knights’ hands. 

The Prairie Wolves managed just 195 total yards. 

“We had a little lull where they had a couple of nice drives – we were struggling to stop the run more so than we would’ve expected in this game than we’ve had all year,” Winter said. “But we were kind of able to right that, get them off the field, create a negative play and set ourselves up to get some third and fourth downs so we could really get some pressure.”

McLaughlin had just one mistake in his brilliant first half, an interception with the Knights up 34-0. But he made up for it on Wartburg's next possession with a 63-yard pass to Drake George for a touchdown as Wartburg led 41-0 at halftime. 

“Nile just continues to get better every week. He’s gaining more confidence in the offense, he’s gaining more confidence in the weapons around him,” Winter said.

The Knights kept it up in the second half with a six-yard touchdown run by White and 11-yard touchdown rush by Kaleb Lamphier. They closed it out in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Cael O’Neill and a five-yard touchdown run by Joey Anderson.

Clasen led Wartburg with 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries, and George finished with four catches for 92 yards.

Wartburg has a bye week next Saturday before playing Buena Vista Oct. 29. 

college-logo-wartburg.jpg

Wartburg 65, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Nebraska Wesleyan;0;0;0;0 – 0

Wartburg College;21;20;14;10 – 65

First quarter

WC – Hunter Clasen 2 run (Cael O’Neill kick), 11:25.

WC – Thomas Butters 8 pass from Nile McLaughlin (O’Neill kick), 8:34.

WC – Bricen White 14 run (O’Neill kick), 1:00.

Second quarter

WC – Butters 24 pass from McLaughlin (O’Neill kick), 13:35.

WC – Clasen 1 run, 11:05.

WC – Drake George 63 pass from McLaughlin (O’Neill kick), 3:27.

Third quarter

WC – White 6 run (O’Neill kick), 7:54.

WC – Kaleb Lamphier 11 run (O’Neill kick), 4:56.

Fourth quarter

WC – O’Neill 25 kick, 8:26.

WC – Joey Anderson 5 run (Jaxson Hoppes kick), 1:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

;NWU;WC

First downs;13;29

Rushes-yards;28;93-39-332

Passing yards;102;304

Comp-Att-Int.;14-36-0;18-24-1

Return yards;82;96

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-42;6-60

Punts-avg.; 8-29.4;0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

NWU – Trystin Myers 21-104, Terry 4- -23, Nathan Minarik 2-4, Jack Holsing 1-8.

WC – Hunter Clasen 11-127, Joey Anderson 7-51, Austin Griffin 8-49, Bricen White 7-44, Drake George 1-16, Carter Markham 3-16, Kaleb Lamphier 1-11.

Passing

NWU – Carter Terry 14-36-102.

WC -- Nile McLaughlin 17-21-305 with three touchdowns and one interception, Markham 1-3- (-1).

Receiving

NWU – Matthew Zarybnicky 4-33, Trystin Myers 4-20, Cole Siems 2-18, Nathan Lindsay 1-16 Terrance Heath 1-6, Victor Guzman 1-5, Kwonzi Woodley 1-4

WC – Thomas Butters 4-114, Drake George 4-92, Carter Bussanmas 4-54, Clasen 3-26, White 1-13, Carter Henry 1-6, Brock Califf 1-0.

