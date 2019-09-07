GREENVILLE, Ill. — Wartburg College spotted Greenville a 14-0 lead five minutes into Saturday’s season opener before the Knights took control and cruised to a 60-21 college football victory Saturday.
After a 44-yard fumble return gave Greenville its early two-touchdown lead, Noah Dodd connected with Kolin Schulte for a 21-yard TD pass just 20 seconds later to start a run of 26 straight Wartburg points.
The Knights led 33-21 by halftime and put up 27 unanswered points in the third quarter to set the final margin. Dodd finished 14 of 16 for 135 yards and two TDs, and Jace Moore was 7 of 12 for 136 yards and three scores as Wartburg piled up 335 passing yards. Schulte’s eight catches for 159 yards led the receivers.
Defensively, Eli Barrett had 17 tackles for the Knights, who held Greenville to 256 total yards.
WHITTIER 38, LUTHER 26: Whittier College efficiently picked apart Luther’s defense for a season-opening victory in Whittier, Calif., Saturday.
The Poets had 356 yards of total offense, completed 16 of 22 passes, converted 13 of 16 third downs and did not turn the ball over.
Luther rushed for 185 yards, but passed for just 77 and was unable to overcome a 21-6 halftime deficit. Parker Kizer led the Norse with 103 rushing yards on six carries.
Defensively, Luther had seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Eythan Blair’s 10 tackles were a team-high.
AUGUSTANA 52, UPPER IOWA 0: Augustana unleashed its powerful offense and punishing defense in an opening-day rout of Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Conference matchup.
The Vikings finished with 412 yards of offense, including 295 passing on 26 completions in 30 attempts. Defensively, Augustana limited Upper Iowa to 199 total yards, just 33 net rushing yards, three third-down conversions in 13 attempts and one fourth-down conversion in six tries.
