IOWA CITY – From the quarterback to the running back to the receivers and to the havoc-wreaking tight ends, it really doesn’t matter.
The 19th-rated Iowa football will take its offense any way it comes, one of the reasons the Hawkeyes are finding success midway through a season that has started with five wins in six games.
“As long as there is a ‘W’ on the board at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me how we get there,’’ running back Toren Young said.
Quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of Iowa’s last four games and the Hawkeyes have yet to have a running back collect 100 yards in a game this season, but the ground game will remain on equal footing with the passing attack when Iowa kicks off today’s 11 a.m. match-up with Maryland at Kinnick Stadium.
“I feel like we go into every game with the idea that we’re going to be balanced, that we’re going to find the right mix to be successful,’’ Stanley said. “Coach Brian (Ferentz, the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator) does a great job of getting a feel for what the defenses are doing and puts us in a position to attack it the right way.’’
Minnesota and Indiana opted to load the box the past two weeks, initially denying Iowa its rushing attack.
The Hawkeyes responded by picking apart opposing defenses through the air.
Against the Golden Gophers, receivers Nick Easley, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith enjoyed breakthrough games as Stanley threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
Last week, tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson terrorized a Hoosiers’ defense which proved incapable of denying Iowa’s tight ends a combined eight catches which accounted for 209 of the 320 yards Stanley threw for while hitting five receivers for six touchdowns.
“When you are spreading the ball around like that and have defenses guessing, it’s a good day,’’ Hockenson said.
Stanley and Hockenson believe that success still starts on the ground and Iowa’s first drive at Indiana illustrates that point.
Young gained nine yards on the Hawkeyes’ first carry of the game against the Hoosiers and Mekhi Sargent picked up 11 more on the second rush of the day.
The Hawkeyes kept the ball on the ground for seven of the 11 plays they ran on the second touchdown drive of the opening quarter.
“What we do, who we are, it starts with being able to run the football,’’ Stanley said. “That all starts up front and the offensive line is giving the plays a chance to work.’’
So far this season, Iowa has averaged 155.7 yards per game on the ground and 256.2 yards through the air.
“It starts with being able to control the line and move the ball on the ground,’’ center Keegan Render said. “We’re still a run-first team. That’s who we are. That’s our DNA, get the run game going and let that open things up for the pass. We like to be able to do both and feel like we can.’’
With three sophomores stepping into the sizeable shoes left behind by Akrum Wadley and James Butler, it has taken some time for Iowa’s ground game to gain some traction this season.
Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin, who has missed three games and is expected back to face the Terrapins (4-2), average 63.7 and 60.3 yards per game on the ground to lead Iowa, while Sargent complements his average of 40.5 rushing yards with an average of 12.5 receiving yards per game.
Listed as the probable starter for today’s game against Maryland, Young said Iowa running backs are beginning to accomplish what they set out to do.
Their role extends beyond yardage and moving the chains, it includes helping the Hawkeyes manage the clock.
That worked as well as it has all season last week at Indiana when Iowa averaged a season-best 4.97 yards whenever it ran the football and Young gained 96 yards, 12 yards more than any Hawkeye back had covered in the first five games of the season.
“It’s been a point of emphasis to be more productive. I feel like we’re getting there,’’ Young said. “We’re helping keep drives alive and moving the ball. That’s the way it is supposed to work. We’re getting there, doing our job. We’ll still take what the defense gives us, but we want to run it when we need to run it.’’
