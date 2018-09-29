Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FAYETTE — Minnesota State-Moorhead scored the only touchdown of the second half to pull out a 17-13 Northern Sun Conference football win over Upper Iowa Saturday.

Upper Iowa (1-4) took a 10-0 first-quarter lead on a 38-yard field goal by Jonathan Argueta-Herrera and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brent Lammers to Alexander Stevens.

MSU-Moorhead (4-1) tied it in the second quarter, but the Peacocks regained the lead at 13-10 on a 20-yard field goal by Herrera late in the third quarter. The Dragons’ game-winning drive went 75 yards in 12 plays early in the fourth quarter.

Lammers finished 27 of 55 for 313 yards with one TD and one interception for Upper Iowa, which rushed for just 74 yards on 35 attempts. Stevens caught six passes for 103 yards.

