FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa’s football team answered a lot of questions during Saturday night’s home opener against Concordia-St. Paul at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.
Those answers produced a spirited second-half comeback, but didn’t result in a victory as the visiting Bears escaped with a 28-23 win.
Upper Iowa’s bid to overcome an 18-point, second-half deficit ended when quarterback Jack Schuman targeted Alexander Stevens for an attempt at a fourth red zone touchdown reception with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the final stanza. Concordia-St. Paul corner Preston Piltoff broke up the fade route for what became a game-saving play.
Stevens finished with seven catches for 81 yards and three scores, but the game-winning reception proved just beyond his reach.
“I saw he was singled up and I just trust him to go up and get it,” Upper Iowa’s first-year starting quarterback Jake Schuman said. “Nine out of 10 times he’s going to get the ball and it just happened to be that one that we missed.
“He’s a go-to guy. I trust him. We’ve just got to finish.”
Schuman finished 27 of 44 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns as the Peacocks (0-2) responded from their first shutout loss in nine years, a 52-0 opening week setback at Augustana (S.D.). Upper Iowa’s first drive of the game was a well-scripted 11-play, 75-yard march. The Peacock offense then covered 70 yards on 16 plays before kicking a field goal to end the first half.
In between, Concordia (2-0) took advantage of three consecutive three-and-outs and built a 21-7 lead. Explosive running back Shaq Johnson broke a 46-yard sweep on the Bears’ first scoring drive and added a 36-yard reception to highlight the second scoring series. Concordia later converted a fourth-and-one from its own 39 on the third touchdown drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Upper Iowa's defense fought back in the second half.
Peacock linebacker Mitch Siech recorded the game’s first interception, and a balanced 10-play, 75-yard scoring march gave the hosts hope.
Samson Tufui later got the Upper Iowa defense off the field with a sack. Laith Smith also forced a fumble that Austin Buck recovered. That turnover gave Upper Iowa the ball down five late before the missed fourth down connection from 8 yards out.
“First half they didn’t show up," Upper Iowa coach Tom Shea said. "Second half, they came in and did a great job for us.
“Jake Schuman had probably the worst ballgame he ever played a week ago and he got better this week.”
After taking a stride forward, Schuman said it will be important to figure out where his team needs to get better, flush it, and move on to Thursday's game at Winona State.
“We improve the way we did, and continue to improve, we’re going to be a heck of a ballclub before it’s all done,” Shea said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.