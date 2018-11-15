Try 1 month for 99¢

College football TV schedule

Friday

8 p.m. -- Memphis at SMU (ESPN2)

Saturday

11 a.m. -- Ohio State at Maryland (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Michigan State at Nebraska (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Arkansas at Mississippi State (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- Yale at Harvard (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- TCU at Baylor (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (FSM)

11 a.m. -- South Florida at Temple (ESPNews)

11 a.m. -- Penn State at Rutgers (BTN)

Noon -- Youngstown State at Illinois State (NSCH)

1:30 p.m. -- Syracuse at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. -- Missouri at Tennessee (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- West Virginia at Oklahoma State (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. -- USC at UCLA (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. -- Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Boston College at Florida State (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Virginia at Georgia Tech (FSM)

2:30 p.m. -- Iowa at Illinois (BTN)

3 p.m. -- Indiana at Michigan (FS1)

3 p.m. -- Air Force at Wyoming (ESPNews)

6 p.m. -- Duke at Clemson (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- Alabama-Birmingham at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. -- Kansas at Oklahoma (KFXA)

6:30 p.m. -- Rice at LSU (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- Cincinnati at Central Florida (KCRG)

7 p.m. -- Iowa State at Texas (Longhorn Network)

9:15 p.m. -- New Mexico State at BYU (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- Arizona at Washington State (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. -- North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (ESPNU)

