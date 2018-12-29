Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

College bowls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida 41, Michigan 15

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia 28, South Carolina 0

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada 16, Arkansas St. 13, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal

Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal

Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES MONDAY

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS playoffs

Championship

GAME SATURDAY

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.

