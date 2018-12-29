College bowls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida 41, Michigan 15
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia 28, South Carolina 0
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Nevada 16, Arkansas St. 13, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal
Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal
Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES MONDAY
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS playoffs
Championship
GAME SATURDAY
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.
