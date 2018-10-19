Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Kansas (0-3, 2-4) at Texas Tech (2-1, 4-2), 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (2-1, 5-1) at TCU (1-2, 3-3), 11 a.m.

BIG TEN

Maryland (2-1, 4-2) at Iowa (2-1, 5-1), 11 a.m.

Illinois (1-2, 3-3) at Wisconsin (2-1, 4-2) 11 a.m.

Michigan (4-0, 6-1) at Michigan St. (2-1, 4-2), 11 a.m.

Northwestern (3-1, 3-3) at Rutgers (0-4,1-6), 11 a.m.

Minnesota (0-3, 3-3) at Nebraska (0-4, 0-6), 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. (1-2, 4-2) at Indiana (1-3, 4-3), 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (4-0, 7-0) at Purdue (2-1, 3-3), 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

South Dakota St. (2-1, 4-1) at Northern Iowa (2-3, 3-3), 4 p.m.

Indiana St. (0-3, 2-4) at Southern Illinois (0-3, 1-5), 2 p.m.

Illinois St. (2-1, 5-1) at North Dakota St. (3-0, 6-0), 2:30 p.m.

Western Illinois (1-2, 2-4) at Missouri St. (2-1, 4-2), 2 p.m.

South Dakota (2-1, 3-3) at Youngstown St. (1-2, 2-4), 5 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston (1-3, 1-6) at Concordia-St. Paul (2-2, 2-4), noon

Minn.-Duluth (4-0, 7-0) at Winona St. (2-2, 5-2), 1 p.m.

Minn. St.-Mankato (4-0, 7-0) at Bemidji St. (3-1, 5-2), 1 p.m.

U-Mary(0-4,0-7) at Augustana (2-2, 4-3), 1 p.m.

Wayne St.1-3, 1-6) at Minot St. (1-3, 1-6, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls (3-1, 4-3) at Minn. St.-Moorhead (3-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.

Upper Iowa (1-3, 3-4) at St. Cloud St. (3-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.

Northern St. (1-3, 2-5) at SW Minnesota St. (1-3, 3-4), 5 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque (3-1, 4-2) at Buena Vista (0-5, 1-6), 1 p.m.

Loras (3-1, 4-2) at Simpson (3-1, 4-2), 1 p.m.

Luther (1-3, 1-5) at Nebraska Wesleyan (0-5, 1-6), 1 p.m.

Central (5-0, 7-0) at Wartburg (3-1, 4-2), 1:30 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Drake (2-1, 3-2) at Dayton (2-2, 3-4), noon

Graceland (0-1, 0-7) at Grand View (1-0, 5-1), noon

Peru St. (0-1, 2-5) at William Penn (1-0, 3-4), noon

Lake Forest (2-0, 4-2) at Grinnell, noon

Cornell (0-2, 2-4) at Monmouth (2-0, 5-1), 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (1-3, 1-5) at MacMurray, (4-0, 4-1) 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff (3-2, 5-2) at Doane (2-3, 3-3), 1 p.m.

Jamestown (1-4, 2-5) at Dordt (3-2, 4-2), 1 p.m.

Morningside (5-0, 7-0) at Northwestern (5-0, 6-0), 1 p.m.

Presentation (2-2, 4-3) at Waldorf (3-1, 3-4) , 1 p.m.

Saint Xavier (2-0, 5-3) at St. Ambrose (1-0, 4-2), 6 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Ellsworth (0-1, 1-6) at Iowa Central (0-1, 3-4), noon

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. Yale at Penn (ESPNU)

8 p.m. — Colorado St. at Boise St. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Auburn at Mississippi (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Cincinnati at Temple (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin (FS1)

11 a.m. — Maryland at Iowa (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Michigan at Michigan St. (KFXA)

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Rutgers (BTN)

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at TCU (KCRG)

11:30 a.m. — Virginia at Duke (FSM)

2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Tennessee (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Washington (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — North Carolina St. at Clemson (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Indiana (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — SMU at Tulane (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Florida St. (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Central Florida at East Carolina (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Purdue (KCRG)

6:30 p.m. — Oregon at Washington St. (KFXA)

7:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at New Mexico (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. — Arizona at UCLA (ESPN2)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments